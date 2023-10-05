Oct. 5-8 Entertainment report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester





This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5th

Paul Driscoll / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

David Corson / T-Bones (Salem) / 5pm

Clint Lapointe / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Dave Zangri / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Jodee Frawlee / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Kitchen Party / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Howard & Mike / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Matt Woods / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6th

Casey Roop / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Paul Gormley / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Kimayo / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Mug’d / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Tyler Allgood / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chad Lamarsh / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

NIV / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Dancing Madly Backwards / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Donaher / Shaskeen Irish Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Fever Slip / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7th

Matt Litzinger / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Karen Grenier / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Dakota Smart / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Scott King / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Ken Budka / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Colin Hart / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

DJ Sway Dai / Hopknot (Manchester) / 7pm

Last Kid Picked / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Melanie Maclaren / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Whiskey Horse / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8th

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Lucas Gallo / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 11:30am

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5th

THE McCARTNEY EXPERIENCE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

An authentic tribute to the former Beatle, and leader Jed Duvall is practically Paul in appearance, mannerism, and musical talent. The act features music from the early years of Beatlemania, throughout the career of the Fab Four. But unlike many Beatle tributes, the band expertly performs hits from McCartney’s days with Wings, as well as the solo numbers Paul made famous. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

GREEN RIVER / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Experience the #1 Nationally Touring Creedence Clearwater Revival/John Fogerty Tribute Show, Green River at LaBelle Winery Derry! Be transported back to a time when roots rock & swamp rock ruled the airwaves as Green River performs classics such as ‘Have You Ever Seen the Rain?,’ ‘Susie-Q,’ ‘Bad Moon Rising,’ ‘Proud Mary,’ and more. Don’t miss out on this show that honors the musical legacy of Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6th

AN EVENING WITH RYAN MONTBLEAU / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Montbleau first began performing in the early 2000’s around his native Massachusetts. In the years to come, he’d go on to collaborate with artists as diverse as Martin Sexton, Trombone Shorty, Tall Heights, and Galactic, and rack up more than 100 million streams on Spotify alone. Along the way, Montbleau would share bills with stars like Tedeschi Trucks Band, Ani DiFranco, The Wood Brothers, and Mavis Staples, but it was his ecstatic headline shows—often more than 200 of them a year—that solidified his reputation as a roots rock powerhouse and an inexorable road warrior. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

KASHMIR / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The nation’s #1 Led Zeppelin tribute show and the most authentic representation of Led Zeppelin on the modern national touring scene. Each of the 4 band members assumes their individual role with pinpoint accuracy. Kashmir possesses the live stage show, sound, and likeness to bring audiences and fans back to the days when the mighty Led Zeppelin ruled the musical landscape. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

HAND TO GOD / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through October 15th – DIRECT/x

by Robert Askins; presented by Actors Coop Theatre. After the death of his father, meek Jason finds an outlet for his anxiety at the Christian Puppet Ministry, in the devoutly religious, relatively quiet small town of Cypress, Texas. Jason’s complicated relationships with the town pastor, the school bully, the girl next door, and—most especially—his mother are thrown into upheaval when Jason’s puppet, Tyrone, takes on a shocking and dangerously irreverent personality all its own. Hand to God explores the startlingly fragile nature of faith, morality, and the ties that bind us. CONTENT WARNING

www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

A rocking concert tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley. Over 90 minutes of rockabilly, country, gospel and pure 1950’s rock and roll music performed live and backed by an authentic and energetic rockabilly backup band. Created and directed by John Mueller from the highly acclaimed show, “Winter Dance Party” this show has met with the same accolades, sell out shows and audience standing ovations. Be a witness to a rock and roll royalty jam session with the music and talent that has stood the test of time, all performed live without tracks and guaranteed to get any audience rocking and rolling! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7th

COMEDIAN JUSTON McKINNEY LIVE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 5pm and 8pm – DIRECT/x

Juston was born in Portsmouth, NH and grew up living on the border of New Hampshire and Maine. In the late 1990’s after spending seven years as a Deputy Sheriff in rural Maine, he traded his gun for a microphone and moved to NYC to pursue a career in comedy. He quickly became a regular at Comic Strip Live, Stand-Up New York, Dangerfield’s, Gotham, Caroline’s on Broadway and the New York Times called him, “Destined for stardom.” www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

ADAM EZRA GROUP / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Working outside the confines of the traditional music industry, Adam Ezra and his bandmates built a community of fans through sheer grit and determination, regularly performing hundreds of shows a year for the past two decades without any major label or mainstream radio support. Fusing folk intimacy and rock energy with soul power and pop charm, Ezra and his bandmates treated every single gig like their last, attracting a die-hard following that believed not just in the music, but in their commitment to activism and social change, as well. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

DON CAMPBELL BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Award-winning singer-songwriter, Don Campbell has a unique and uncanny ability to sing comfortably in the tenor range of Vince Gill, Chris Isaak or Dan Fogelberg, and go easily into the subbass vocal level range of country greats Josh Turner and Johnny Cash. Don’s music resides in the home of “American crossover” akin to the Eagles and John Cougar Mellencamp. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

AT THE MOVIES: GRACE KELLY WITH STRINGS / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring Grace’s enchanting vocals and exuberant saxophone playing with a 15-piece large ensemble. You’ll enjoy fresh and reimagined versions of some of your favorite movie music as well as songs by legendary film composers: John Williams, Ennio Morricone and contemporary artists like Billie Eilish. A must-see performance; Grace’s infectious positivity and charismatic stage presence will bring a smile to everyone. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8th

NSQUARED DANCE: EMBODIMENT & EMOTIONS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

Presented by NH Dance Collaborative. Through the lens of contemporary concert dance, NSquared Dance creators Nick and Zackery Betty-Neagle produce two new works for their fall season. The show begins by interconnecting the embodiment of the elements; Earth, Air, Fire, & Water through a human rights lens. This synergetic pairing embraces a new portrayal of the fundamental elements. An 80’s music love rock will debut embracing emotions with classic 80’s tunes as the script! Embrace the world and stories NSquared Dance creates! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

MUSIC OF THE BEATLES FOR KIDS / Capitol Center (Concord) / 12pm – DIRECT/x

The Rock and Roll Playhouse, a family concert series hosted at historic music venues across the country, allows kids to “move, play and sing while listening to works from the classic-rock canon” (NY Times). Performing songs created by the most iconic musicians in rock history, The Rock and Roll Playhouse band offers its core audience of families with children age ten and under games, movement, stories and an opportunity to rock out in an effort to educate children and explore their creativity. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

COCO MONTOYA / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Still an indefatigable road warrior, Montoya continues to tour virtually nonstop, bringing audiences to their feet from New York to New Orleans to Chicago to San Francisco. Now, with the dynamic Writing On The Wall and a tour calendar busting at the seams, Coco Montoya is as excited as he’s ever been to perform the new songs live with his burning-hot band. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

