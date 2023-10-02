Oct 4. public meeting to update progress on Everett Turnpike widening project

MERRIMACK, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will attend a public meeting hosted by NH State Senator Shannon Chandley to update citizens and public officials on the NHDOT Project 13761 which will widen the turnpike to three lanes from Nashua to Bedford. The public is encouraged to attend and ask questions about the project.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 6 p.m., in the Matthew Thornton Room, Merrimack Town Hall, 6 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack, NH.

Major Construction Project Elements:

Widen three segments of the F.E.Everett Turnpike [F.E.E.T.] from Nashua north to Bedford to address traffic capacity

Replace the F.E.E.T. Bridges over the Pennichuck Brook (Nashua/Merrimack)

Rehabilitate the bridge rail on the F.E.E.T. Bridge over Greeley Street / Continental Boulevard (Merrimack)

Replace the Wire Road Bridge over the F.E.E.T. (Merrimack)

Replace the Baboosic Lake Road Bridge over the F.E.E.T. (Merrimack)

Replace the F.E.E.T. Bridge over Baboosic Brook (Merrimack)

Stormwater treatment improvements throughout the project area

Noise Assessments and Construction of Noise Barriers

Benefits of the Project:

Improved traffic capacity and traffic conditions

Improved safety

Bridges will be rehabilitated or replaced

Additional information about the project is located here. ; http://www.everettturnpikewidening.com/

Residents are encouraged to follow the NHDOT on social media or sign up for weekly email notices about upcoming meetings and hearings, construction alerts and job opportunities throughout the state.

NHDOT programs and services are administered by the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all applicable regulations to ensure nondiscrimination. Should you need this information in alternate formats please contact the NHDOT Public Information Office at info@dot.nh.gov, or by phone at (603) 271-6495, PO Box 483, Concord, NH 03302-0483, TDD access: Relay NH 1-800-735-2964.

Below: Project overview