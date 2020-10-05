Oct. 4 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 53 new positive results wih 3 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, October 4, 2020, DHHS announced 53 new positive test results for COVID-19. There are now 492 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Today’s results include 33 people that tested positive by PCR test and 20 that tested positive by antigen test.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 45 percent being female and 55 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (16), Rockingham (11), Merrimack (5), Strafford (5), Belknap (2), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (9) and Manchester (3). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

No new hospitalized cases were identified. There are currently 23 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Six of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 8,645 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 743 (9%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 4, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 8,645 Recovered 7,710 (89%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 443 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 492 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 743 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 23 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 47,613 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,004 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,750

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Due to a technical update impacting the reporting of lab data, the percent positive calculation is not included in tonight’s press release. The information will be available on the dashboard after 9 p.m. We will resume including it in the daily press release tomorrow. We apologize for any inconvenience.