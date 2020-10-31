Oct. 31 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 205 new positive results with 13 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, October 31, 2020, DHHS announced 205 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.6%. Today’s results include 145 people who tested positive by PCR test and 60 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,338 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (50), Strafford (28), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (27), Coos (15), Merrimack (13), Belknap (10), Grafton (9), Cheshire (6), Sullivan (5), and Carroll (2) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (19) and Manchester (13). The county of residence is being determined for eight new cases.

Two new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently 42 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This census may include out of state residents hospitalized in NH and/or individuals readmitted to the hospital, therefore increases in the daily hospital census may not always equal the number of new hospitalizations reported in a given day. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 11,084 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 779 (7%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 31, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 11,084 Recovered 9,263 (84%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 483 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,338 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 779 (7%) Current Hospitalizations 42 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 345,085 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,170 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 52,254 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,108 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,400

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 10/24 10/25 10/26 10/27 10/28 10/29 10/30 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 838 858 724 719 940 915 672 809 LabCorp 1,212 995 651 1,000 1,543 1,176 677 1,036 Quest Diagnostics 724 2,591 2,316 1,363 1,544 1,526 1,427 1,642 Mako Medical 18 59 3 1 14 18 68 26 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 579 217 153 596 870 908 649 567 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 269 198 290 494 456 449 328 355 Other Laboratory* 1,185 466 849 1,958 1,821 1,930 1,390 1,371 University of New Hampshire** 3,320 50 3,986 4,209 3,711 4,413 2,716 3,201 Total 8,145 5,434 8,972 10,340 10,899 11,335 7,927 9,007 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 10/24 10/25 10/26 10/27 10/28 10/29 10/30 Daily Average LabCorp 11 1 1 6 15 4 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 27 6 11 23 19 6 16 15 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 2 0 12 6 3 5 7 5 Other Laboratory* 5 2 9 10 6 6 0 5 Total 45 9 33 45 43 21 23 31

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.