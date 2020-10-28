Oct. 31: Grand opening of NH’s first Playa Bowls eatery, first 50 customers get free bowls

MANCHESTER, NH – Playa Bowls, the Jersey Shore’s original Acai Bowl shop, will be celebrating the opening of its first New Hampshire location on Oct. 31, in partnership with local entrepreneurs Josh and Carrie Ayers. Playa Bowls Manchester will be located at 555 Hooksett Road in Manchester, at the North End Shops at Livingston Park.

In celebration of the opening, Playa Bowls Manchester will be giving out free bowls to the first 50 customers in a socially distanced line beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. with more giveaways throughout the day.

The new Manchester location will be Playa Bowls 99th store nationwide, and the first location in the state of New Hampshire.

“We were traveling so far to get good acai and realized Manchester was missing healthy food options that are perfect for busy families, fitness people, students and anyone looking for an amazing variety of fruit-based bowls, smoothies, and juices that Playa Bowls offers,” said partners, Josh & Carrie Ayers.

In adherence with CDC and government guidelines, Playa Bowls Manchester is open for indoor dining with social distancing with masks. Playa Bowls locations will continue to offer take-out, no-contact delivery, and curbside pick-up through third-party vendors including DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub.