Oct. 30: Nightmare on Elm Street – putting the ‘boo’ in Bookery with a side of Diz’s holiday theme-night

MANCHESTER, NH – Get your Halloween fix downtown on Oct. 30 when Diz’s Cafe and The Bookery join forces for a holiday celebration, “Nightmare on Elm Street.”

The event will be a family-friendly fun, safe, and exciting theme night on Elm Street! Wear a costume, come on down and have some fun!

There will be specialty drinks, specialty food, candy, prizes and of course, a costume contest!

All the downtown businesses are invited to get in on the fun and post what they want to do at their business on Elm Street! The more the merrier!