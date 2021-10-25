Oct. 30 Nightmare on Elm Street: Circulate for Halloween boos and booze, costume contests and more

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – In the spirit of spirited adult-themed celebration several downtown pubs, bars and eateries are decking the hallowed halls for some Halloween pre-gaming, giving you an automatic pub-crawl situation for those who want to dress up, go out and celebrate October’s signature costume party of all costume parties.

Check the list below for downtown businesses who are rolling out the Halloween welcome mat and encouraging you to come in costume – and perhaps win a prize! Click the links (where available) to RSVP.

Diz’s Cafe – 860 Elm St.

Nightmare on Elm Street

5 to 9 p.m.

Wear a costume and join us for Boo’s and Booze!

Hop Knot – 1000 Elm St.

Costume and Karaoke Night

8 to 11 p.m.

Prizes for Best Costume and Best Karaoke

Electric Avenue Arcade – 24 Bridge St.

Halloween Game Night

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

$30 gets you free gameplay all night, drink ticket, and pizza!

The Goat – 50 Old Granite St.

Halloween Party w/Fast Times

9 p.m.

Drink Specials and Wear a Costume!

Angel City Music Hall – 179 Elm St.

Official Grand Opening Halloween Costume Party with beats by DJ David J

8 p.m.

$1,000 prize for best costume

The Farm – 1181 Elm St.

9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Best costume wins a $100 gift card and prizes for runner-up!