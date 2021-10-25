Oct. 30 Nightmare on Elm Street: Circulate for Halloween boos and booze, costume contests and more

MANCHESTER, NH – In the spirit of spirited adult-themed celebration several downtown pubs, bars and eateries are decking the hallowed halls for some Halloween pre-gaming, giving you an automatic pub-crawl situation for those who want to dress up, go out and celebrate October’s signature costume party of all costume parties.
Diz’s Cafe – 860 Elm St.
5 to 9 p.m.
Wear a costume and join us for Boo’s and Booze!
Hop Knot – 1000 Elm St.
8 to 11 p.m.
Prizes for Best Costume and Best Karaoke
Electric Avenue Arcade – 24 Bridge St.
8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
$30 gets you free gameplay all night, drink ticket, and pizza!
The Goat – 50 Old Granite St.
9 p.m.
Drink Specials and Wear a Costume!
Angel City Music Hall – 179 Elm St.
Official Grand Opening Halloween Costume Party with beats by DJ David J
8 p.m.
$1,000 prize for best costume
The Farm – 1181 Elm St.
Shaskeen – 909 Elm St.
Celebrate with a night of costumes, drinks and dancing. Live music from DJ Myth and prizes for the best costumes.
9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
McGarvey’s – 1097 Elm St.
Cash prizes for best costumes.
10 p.m.
