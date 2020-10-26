Oct. 30: NH Food Bank mobil pantry coming to Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – NH Food Bank will roll its mobile food pantry into Manchester on Oct. 30, one of three initiatives this week around NH.

WHAT



The New Hampshire Food Bank will host three drive-through mobile food pantries this week in Lancaster, Plymouth and Manchester. This week’s food pantries will conclude a five-week series in which the New Hampshire Food Bank has hosted three mobile food pantries per week for the past five weeks in an effort to address the growing demand. The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, has hosted 34 mobile food pantries since March to meet the growing demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Hampshire Food Bank will bring truckloads of food to be distributed to individuals and families in their vehicles.

WHO



New Hampshire Food Bank staff and volunteers

WHEN & WHERE

Lancaster – Tuesday, October 27, from 1-3 PM

Gate of Heaven Parish

163 Main Street

Lancaster, NH

Plymouth – Thursday, October 29, from 1-3 PM

Whole Village Family Resource Center

258 Highland Street

Plymouth, NH

Manchester – Friday, October 30, from 1-3 PM

Comcast Parking Lot

676 Island Pond Road

Manchester, NH

Please enter on East Industrial Park Drive

WHY



As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Food Bank estimates an additional 71,000 people are now food insecure in New Hampshire, meaning now one in seven New Hampshire residents do not know where their next meal is coming from.

About the New Hampshire Food Bank

The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, has been working to relieve hunger in the Granite State since 1984. While the New Hampshire Food Bank does not generally receive federal or state funding for food distribution, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Food Bank is receiving one-time funding through the recent federal CARES Act. Since the spread of COVID-19, there are approximately one in seven men, women and children in New Hampshire who are food insecure, a projected 71,000 additional people and more than a 57 percent increase. In 2019, as the state’s only Food Bank, the New Hampshire Food Bank efficiently procured and distributed more than 14.2 million pounds of food to people in need through more than 400 non-profit registered agencies. Agencies include food pantries, neighborhood centers, low-income housing sites, senior nutrition centers, family crisis centers, hospices, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, after school programs, and day care centers. For more information about the New Hampshire Food Bank, please visit www.nhfoodbank.org. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.