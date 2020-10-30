Oct. 30 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 126 new positive results with 9 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, October 30, 2020, DHHS announced 126 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.1 percent. Today’s results include 89 people who tested positive by PCR test and 37 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,216 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 58 percent being female and 42 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (44), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (17), Merrimack (10), Strafford (9), Coos (6), Grafton (6), Cheshire (5), Belknap (4), Carroll (4), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (9) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for six new cases.

Two new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently 30 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This census may include out of state residents hospitalized in NH and/or individuals readmitted to the hospital, therefore increases in the daily hospital census may not always equal the number of new hospitalizations reported in a given day. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 10,884 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 777 (7 percent) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 30, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 10,884 Recovered 9,186 (84%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 482 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,216 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 777 (7%) Current Hospitalizations 30 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 341,696 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,135 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 51,999 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 322 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,375

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 10/23 10/24 10/25 10/26 10/27 10/28 10/29 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 519 838 858 724 719 940 915 788 LabCorp 1,240 1,212 995 650 999 1,543 369 1,001 Quest Diagnostics 964 723 2,591 2,316 1,363 1,544 1,380 1,554 Mako Medical 91 18 59 3 1 14 18 29 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 932 579 217 153 596 870 729 582 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 474 269 198 291 491 453 383 366 Other Laboratory* 2,302 1,182 460 849 1,958 1,816 1,640 1,458 University of New Hampshire** 3,553 3,318 50 3,983 4,100 3,177 4,403 3,226 Total 10,075 8,139 5,428 8,969 10,227 10,357 9,837 9,005 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 10/23 10/24 10/25 10/26 10/27 10/28 10/29 Daily Average LabCorp 11 11 1 1 6 15 0 6 Quest Diagnostics 21 27 6 11 23 19 6 16 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 2 0 12 6 3 1 4 Other Laboratory* 4 5 2 9 10 6 2 5 Total 40 45 9 33 45 43 9 32

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.