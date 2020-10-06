Oct. 30: Annual Halloween at City Hall will include downtown Trick-or-Treating

MANCHESTER, NH – The third annual ‘Halloween at City Hall,’ has been scheduled for Friday, October 30, from 3 to 5 p.m.

This year’s event will also include ‘Downtown Trick-or-Treat,’ with trick-or-treaters encouraged to visit downtown participating businesses for a Halloween treat.

For two hours, students, parents, and children are invited to come downtown and get a free book from the Bookmobile, meet Mayor Craig and grab Halloween treats from participating downtown businesses.

“While Halloween looks a little different this year, I’m excited to offer a fun, new and safe way for kids to trick-or-treat downtown this year,” said Mayor Craig. “Plus, with the addition of Downtown Trick-or-Treat, we’re encouraging families to walk around, shop and take advantage of extended outdoor dining options.”

Halloween at City Hall will take place outside in City Hall Plaza. All participants are asked to adhere to social distancing and to wear a mask.

This event is subject to change, based on rates of COVID-19 in Manchester in late October.

Neighborhood Trick-or-Treating is scheduled in the City of Manchester for Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.