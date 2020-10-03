Oct. 3 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 66 new positive results with 12 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, October 3, 2020, DHHS announced 66 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a positivity rate of 0.6 percent. There are now 500 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Today’s results include 51 people that tested positive by PCR test and 15 that tested positive by antigen test.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 47 percent being female and 53 percent being male. The new cases reside in Merrimack (9), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (8), Rockingham (8), Strafford (2), Belknap (2), Grafton (2), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (19) and Manchester (12). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

No new hospitalized cases were identified. There are currently 17 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Fourteen of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases either have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 8,597 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 743 (9 percent) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 2, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 8,597 Recovered 7,655 (89%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 442 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 500 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 743 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 17 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 279,564 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,231 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 47,505 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 607 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,750

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 9/26 9/27 9/28 9/29 9/30 10/1 10/2 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,028 1,294 1,300 719 869 917 1,289 1,059 LabCorp 785 358 78 1,122 1,251 733 199 647 Quest Diagnostics 1,447 2,941 763 651 2,036 1,596 1,512 1,564 Mako Medical 30 0 0 0 6 10 133 26 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 952 201 42 820 787 852 701 622 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 246 398 400 391 391 313 376 359 Other Laboratory* 242 215 114 208 140 300 104 189 University of New Hampshire** 4,785 158 3,754 2,912 4,106 3,449 4,357 3,360 Total 9,515 5,565 6,451 6,823 9,586 8,170 8,671 7,826 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 9/26 9/27 9/28 9/29 9/30 10/1 10/2 Daily Average LabCorp 9 3 1 9 8 6 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 35 0 20 25 19 28 23 21 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 2 0 3 7 9 6 7 5 Other Laboratory* 8 0 13 1 12 5 0 6 Total 54 3 37 42 48 45 30 37

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.