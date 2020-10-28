Oct. 28 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 113 new positive results with 18 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, DHHS announced 113 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.1 percent. Today’s results include 59 people who tested positive by PCR test and 54 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,034 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ten individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 57 percent being female and 43 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (27), Merrimack (19), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (14), Strafford (8), Coos (6), Grafton (5), Belknap (4), Carroll (3), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (18) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

Four new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently 29 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This census may include out of state residents hospitalized in NH and/or individuals readmitted to the hospital, therefore increases in the daily hospital census may not always equal the number of new hospitalizations reported in a given day. None of the new cases had unidentified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

2 male residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 10,641 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 775 (7%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 28, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 10,641 Recovered 9,129 (86%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 478 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,034 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 775 (7%) Current Hospitalizations 29 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 336,063 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,082 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 51,489 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 746 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,550

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 10/21 10/22 10/23 10/24 10/25 10/26 10/27 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 850 656 519 838 858 724 719 738 LabCorp 1,018 1,095 1,240 1,212 993 649 75 897 Quest Diagnostics 1,384 1,245 964 723 2,591 2,316 1,333 1,508 Mako Medical 23 141 91 18 59 3 1 48 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 870 659 932 579 217 153 596 572 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 442 451 474 269 198 292 416 363 Other Laboratory* 1,692 1,960 2,301 1,182 460 848 1,844 1,470 University of New Hampshire** 4,486 4,217 3,553 3,318 50 3,915 3,644 3,312 Total 10,765 10,424 10,074 8,139 5,426 8,900 8,698 8,908 Antibody Laboratory Tests 10/21 10/22 10/23 10/24 10/25 10/26 10/27 Daily Average LabCorp 9 9 11 11 1 1 0 6 Quest Diagnostics 14 20 21 27 6 11 22 17 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 2 8 4 2 0 12 6 5 Other Laboratory* 3 6 4 5 2 9 10 6 Total 28 43 40 45 9 33 38 34

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.