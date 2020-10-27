Oct. 27 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 140 new positive results with 12 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, DHHS announced 140 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 0.9 percent. Today’s results include 112 people who tested positive by PCR test and 28 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,067 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fourteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 43 percent being female and 57 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (39), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (19), Strafford (15), Merrimack (13), Grafton (10), Belknap (4), Coos (4), Cheshire (3), Carroll (2), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (12) and Nashua (12). The county of residence is being determined for six new cases.
Three new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently 31 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This census may include out of state residents hospitalized in NH and/or individuals readmitted to the hospital, therefore increases in the daily hospital census may not always equal the number of new hospitalizations reported in a given day. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.
In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 10,531 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 771 (7%) of those having been hospitalized.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 27, 2020, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below)
|10,531
|Recovered
|8,989 (85%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|475 (5%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|1,067
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|771 (7%)
|Current Hospitalizations
|31
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|334,409
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below)
|32,004
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|51,301
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|373
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|4,600
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|10/20
|10/21
|10/22
|10/23
|10/24
|10/25
|10/26
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|687
|850
|656
|519
|838
|858
|725
|733
|LabCorp
|996
|1,018
|1,095
|1,240
|1,212
|994
|647
|1,029
|Quest Diagnostics
|1,050
|1,384
|1,245
|964
|723
|2,591
|2,240
|1,457
|Mako Medical
|0
|23
|141
|91
|18
|59
|3
|48
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|513
|870
|659
|932
|579
|217
|153
|560
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|427
|442
|451
|474
|269
|197
|216
|354
|Other Laboratory*
|1,683
|1,692
|1,958
|2,301
|1,181
|456
|805
|1,439
|University of New Hampshire**
|3,532
|4,486
|4,217
|3,156
|3,268
|49
|3,473
|3,169
|Total
|8,888
|10,765
|10,422
|9,677
|8,088
|5,421
|8,262
|8,789
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|10/20
|10/21
|10/22
|10/23
|10/24
|10/25
|10/26
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|7
|9
|9
|11
|11
|1
|1
|7
|Quest Diagnostics
|34
|14
|20
|21
|27
|6
|9
|19
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|9
|2
|8
|4
|2
|0
|12
|5
|Other Laboratory*
|7
|3
|6
|4
|5
|2
|9
|5
|Total
|57
|28
|43
|40
|45
|9
|31
|36
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.
** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.