Oct. 27 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 140 new positive results with 12 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, DHHS announced 140 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 0.9 percent. Today’s results include 112 people who tested positive by PCR test and 28 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,067 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fourteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 43 percent being female and 57 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (39), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (19), Strafford (15), Merrimack (13), Grafton (10), Belknap (4), Coos (4), Cheshire (3), Carroll (2), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (12) and Nashua (12). The county of residence is being determined for six new cases.

Three new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently 31 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This census may include out of state residents hospitalized in NH and/or individuals readmitted to the hospital, therefore increases in the daily hospital census may not always equal the number of new hospitalizations reported in a given day. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 10,531 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 771 (7%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 27, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 10,531 Recovered 8,989 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 475 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,067 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 771 (7%) Current Hospitalizations 31 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 334,409 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,004 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 51,301 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 373 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,600

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 10/20 10/21 10/22 10/23 10/24 10/25 10/26 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 687 850 656 519 838 858 725 733 LabCorp 996 1,018 1,095 1,240 1,212 994 647 1,029 Quest Diagnostics 1,050 1,384 1,245 964 723 2,591 2,240 1,457 Mako Medical 0 23 141 91 18 59 3 48 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 513 870 659 932 579 217 153 560 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 427 442 451 474 269 197 216 354 Other Laboratory* 1,683 1,692 1,958 2,301 1,181 456 805 1,439 University of New Hampshire** 3,532 4,486 4,217 3,156 3,268 49 3,473 3,169 Total 8,888 10,765 10,422 9,677 8,088 5,421 8,262 8,789 Antibody Laboratory Tests 10/20 10/21 10/22 10/23 10/24 10/25 10/26 Daily Average LabCorp 7 9 9 11 11 1 1 7 Quest Diagnostics 34 14 20 21 27 6 9 19 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 9 2 8 4 2 0 12 5 Other Laboratory* 7 3 6 4 5 2 9 5 Total 57 28 43 40 45 9 31 36

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.