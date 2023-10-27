Oct. 27-29: ‘Everybody’s Got The Right’ to enjoy Sondheim’s ‘Assassins’

DERRY, NH – Cue Zero Theatre Company presents the dark and fascinating musical “Assassins” at the Derry Opera House October 27-29. Artistic Director Dan Pelletier cites this show as “one of the most powerful and intriguing pieces ever. It combines some of Stephen Sondheim’s best work with incredible true crime tales.” “Assassins” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

A multiple Tony Award-winning theatrical tour-de-force, “Assassins” combines Sondheim’s signature blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our nation’s culture of celebrity and the violent means some will use to obtain it, embodied by America’s four successful and five would-be presidential assassins. Bold, original, disturbing and alarmingly funny, “Assassins” is perhaps the most controversial musical ever written.

“Assassins” lays bare the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States, in a one-act historical “revusical” that explores the dark side of the American experience. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, writers, Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, bend the rules of time and space, taking us on a nightmarish roller coaster ride in which assassins and would-be assassins from different historical periods meet, interact and inspire each other to harrowing acts in the name of the American Dream.

“Assassins” runs October 27-29th at the Derry Opera House. Tickets are $15 per person online or at the door. Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by John Weidman. Assassins is based on an idea by Charles Gilbert, and was originally produced by Playwrights Horizons, Inc. New York City in 1990 with orchestrations by Michael Starobin.

ABOUT CUE ZERO THEATRE COMPANY

Cue Zero Theatre Company, is dedicated to cultivating and showcasing new works, young directors/designers and rising actors. Founded in December 2013, the mission of Cue Zero Theatre Company is to support young talented artists on a professional level, who need a venue to showcase their work. With our emphasis placed on professionals in the early phases of their careers, all of our projects are focused on growing as artists and people. Cue Zero sets high standards for all projects; we treat every member of the team with the respect and courtesy due to any working professional. All we ask in return is that they go above and beyond the normal call of duty to ensure productions are top-notch.

We would like to thank all of our members and sponsors for their support. With a special thank you to our benefactor members Cassandra Durand, Lori Pelletier, and Joey Martin, as well as the Arts Academy of New Hampshire. For more information about the company and our upcoming productions, please check out CZTheatre.com.

About the Arts Academy of New Hampshire

The Arts Academy nurtures creative thinkers, active citizens and independent learners. With a curriculum that integrates the arts and academics. Our Vision is a high school that is dedicated to the arts. It appeals to a broad cross-section of students who look to discover the joy and transformational power as well as, pursuit of the arts in a professional setting. Our academic courses instill a sincere lifelong desire to learn.