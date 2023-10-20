Oct. 26 Lunch and Learn at Puritan Backroom: 2024 Presidential Election – is this a re-run?

PSU Prof. John Lappie will leverage his knowledge in political science to explore potential scenarios for the unfolding of the 2024 election, from a non-partisan lens.

The 2024 Republican primary is shaping up to be one of the wilder ones in US history, with one candidate, a defeated former president, currently commanding most of the vote, but numerous challengers, including his own former vice-president. For all the drama in the Republican primary, it is highly likely that the general election will feature the same candidates as in 2020, though with the added and unprecedented wrinkle that one of the candidates is facing four separate trials, while the incumbent president faces threats of impeachment. Prof. John Lappie will use his political science expertise to analyze these events and discuss how the 2024 election could play out.

Dr. John Lappie is an Assistant Professor of Practice in Political Science at Plymouth State University. A Connecticut native, Dr. Lappie received his Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of North Carolina in 2015, with a focus on campaigns and elections. From 2015 to 2018, Dr. Lappie was a researcher at the Center for Local Elections in American Politics (LEAP) at Rice University, where he remains a Research Affiliate. Dr. Lappie’s research has been published in Election Law Journal and Political Geography, and he has also presented his research at the Midwest Political Science Association (MPSA) Conference, the State Politics and Policy Conference, and the American Political Science Association (APSA) Conference. Dr. Lappie is also an expert on New Hampshire politics, and has been interviewed by the Boston Globe, the Boston Herald, the Washington Post, Politico, as well as TV outlets WMUR and WCAX, and radio outlets such as WKXL, WGIR, and WFEA. He is a regular guest on New Hampshire Today with Chris Ryan on WGIR.

Details

Lunch & Learn Series – 2024 Presidential Election: Is this a re-run?

Hosted by Plymouth State University

Date and Time: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Noon

Location: Puritan Backroom in Manchester, NH

