Oct. 26-29 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26th

Sam Hammerman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Johnny Angel / T-Bones (Salem) / 5pm

Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Ralph Allen / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Jonny Friday / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Karen Grenier / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Jordan Quinn / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Doug Mitchell / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Sam Vlasich / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27th

Jeff Mrozek / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Dani Sven / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Andrew Geano / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Lester / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Jared Rocco / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

603s / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Amanda Dane Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Hell on Heels / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Night Train / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Martin & Kelly / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28th

Clint Lapointe / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Doug Thompson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Kat Ivy / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Lisa Love Experience / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Son Hobbs & the Mystery Horns / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29th

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Dave Clark / Sea Ketch (Hampton) / 1pm

Jordan & Clint / Smuttynose (Hampton) / 2pm

Travis Rollo / Gas Light Deck (Portsmouth) / 2pm

Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26th

COMEDIANS KELLY MACFARLAND & CAROLYN PLUMMER / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8pm- DIRECT/x

Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter with two comedic powerhouses, Kelly MacFarland and Carolyn Plummer! With their unmatched comedic talent and ability to find humor in the ordinary, this comedy show promises to be filled with uncontrollable laughter and endless entertainment. www.labellwinery.com or (603)672-9898

WHO’S BAD – THRILLER NIGHT / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Get ready to moonwalk and groove to MJ’s greatest hits in your most Thrilling Halloween costumes. With top-notch musicianship and iconic dance moves, Who’s Bad pays tribute to the King of Pop himself, earning their place as the ULTIMATE Michael Jackson tribute act! www.labellwinery.com or (603)672-9898

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27th

VINTAGE HITCHCOCK – A LIVE RADIO PLAY / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / October 27-29 – DIRECT/x

By Joe Landry / Spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast of the master of suspense's earlier films. With The Lodger, Sabotage and The 39 Steps, Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play is a triple feature, complete with vintage commercials, that recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer's ominous presence, and a devastating explosion through the magic of sound effects. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

TOWER OF POWER / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

For over 50 years, Tower of Power has delivered the best in funk and soul music. “We were a Soul band called The Motowns.” recalls Emilio Castillo. “Rocco was the bass player, I was there, and my brother was the drummer. I met “Doc” Kupka back in 1968, and gave him an audition. He came in the band, and we eventually changed our name to the Tower of Power.” The reason for the band name change was that they had a specific goal in mind. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

IMPROVBOSTON / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

This hilarious show unfolds before your eyes as everything is made up on the spot and performed in real time. The ImprovBoston Ensemble seamlessly integrates interactive improv games, scenes and skillful storytelling along with off-the-cuff music with “follow the fun” pacing into an unforgettable performance. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE BRITISH INVASION YEARS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The British Invasion Years: More than just the Beatles, this nostalgic musical retrospective spans the entire first wave of the British Invasion era, chock full of the groovy sights and sounds from BOTH sides of the Atlantic! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

LIZZIE / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through November 5th – DIRECT/x

Using a searing rock score, and based on the historical record, LIZZIE explores the heady and heated days leading up to the murder and Lizzie Borden’s controversial acquittal of all charges and the creation of a new American myth. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

KINKY BOOTS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through November 5th – DIRECT/x

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father’s shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized… and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28th

LAURIE BERKNER / Capitol Center (Concord) / 11am and 3pm – DIRECT/x

Recognized as “the queen of kids’ music” by People magazine, Laurie is a singer, songwriter, performer, and author. In her Halloween show, Laurie boogies on down in full Halloween mode with an assortment of songs for the fun and spooky season. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

MIDNIGHT AT THE MASQUERADE / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 6pm – DIRECT/x

The rustle of silks and feathers under muted conversation was probably the last thing heard by the tragically and unexpectedly deceased at the Annual Billionaires Club Masquerade Ball. With a mystery under each feathery façade, unmasking the killer may be quite a challenge. It’s up to you to determine which partygoer is guilty, bring this crime to justice, and save the party! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

KING’S X / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Few hard rock bands are as widely respected yet criminally overlooked as King’s X. The band combines progressive rock and soul with vocal arrangements influenced by gospel, blues and British Invasion groups. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29th

YESTERDAY ONCE MORE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Yesterday Once More – A Tribute to The Carpenters, captures The Carpenters concert experience with amazing accuracy. The look, the voice, the sound and the great songs are all on display as the 1970s reappear and The Carpenters take the stage. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

