Oct. 25 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: Weekend reporting issues acknowledged, 1 death reported

Note: Due to an issue with the surveillance system healthcare providers use to notify DHHS of new cases, data from October 23-24 is incomplete. DHHS is working to address the issue and will release complete COVID-19 data once it has been resolved. The interactive COVID reporting dashboards are unavailable at this time.

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, October 25, 2021, DHHS announced 49 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Saturday, October 23. Today’s results include 25 people who tested positive by PCR test and 24 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 583 cases from Friday, October 22 (414 by PCR and 169 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 49 new cases from Saturday, October 16 (16 by PCR and 33 by antigen test) for a new total of 685; an additional 26 new cases from Sunday, October 17 (18 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 360; an additional 15 new cases from Monday, October 18 (6 by PCR and 9 by antigen test) for a new total of 361; and an additional 3 new cases from Thursday, October 21 (2 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 421. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,295 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and sixty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (100), Merrimack (84), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (81), Grafton (61), Strafford (55), Sullivan (51), Belknap (44), Carroll (43), Coos (38), and Cheshire (19) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (64) and Nashua (37). The county of residence is being determined for forty-eight new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 220 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 132,441 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated October 25, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 132,441 Recovered 127,602 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,544 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,295 Current Hospitalizations 220

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.