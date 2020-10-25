Oct. 25 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 92 new positive results with 5 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, October 25, 2020, DHHS announced 92 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 0.8 percent. Today’s results include 69 people who tested positive by PCR test and 23 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,032 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twelve individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49 percent being female and 51 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (23), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (20), Merrimack (10), Strafford (7), Belknap (5), Carroll (2), Coos (2), Grafton (2), Cheshire (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (9) and Manchester (5). The county of residence is being determined for five new cases.

One new hospitalized case was reported. There are currently ­23 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Five of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, are associated with an outbreak setting, or have recently traveled.

DHHS has no additional deaths to report.

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 10,328 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 766 (7%) of those having been hospitalized.

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 25, 2020, 9 a.m.)

Current Situation in NH

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 10,328 Recovered 8,823 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 473 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,032 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 766 (7%) Current Hospitalizations 23 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 331,561 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,995 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 51,194 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see3 below) 896 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,450

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 10/18 10/19 10/20 10/21 10/22 10/23 10/24 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 846 888 687 850 656 519 837 755 LabCorp 872 239 996 1,018 1,095 1,240 656 874 Quest Diagnostics 1,935 2,404 1,050 1,384 1,244 961 648 1,375 Mako Medical 0 0 0 23 141 91 18 39 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 215 157 513 870 659 932 579 561 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 138 304 428 442 450 474 237 353 Other Laboratory* 400 948 1,674 1,688 1,954 2,296 984 1,421 University of New Hampshire** 768 4,285 3,529 4,468 4,175 3,156 3,267 3,378 Total 5,174 9,225 8,877 10,743 10,374 9,669 7,226 8,755 Antibody Laboratory Tests 10/18 10/19 10/20 10/21 10/22 10/23 10/24 Daily Average LabCorp 0 2 7 9 9 11 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 2 16 34 14 20 21 26 19 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 4 9 2 8 4 2 4 Other Laboratory* 0 13 7 3 6 4 0 5 Total 3 35 57 28 43 40 28 33

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.