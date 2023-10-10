Oct. 25: Alumni, supporters invited to Trinity/St. Joseph ‘beam signing’ and topping-off ceremony

MANCHESTER, NH – Alumni and supporters of Trinity High School and St. Joseph Regional Junior High School and those who attended their foundational schools – including Bishop Bradley, Immaculata, and St. Anthony High Schools, along with St. Joseph High School for Girls, St. Joseph High School for Boys, and St. Joseph Grammar School – are invited to a beam signing and topping off ceremony on Wednesday, October 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Trinity High School campus.

Participants will have the opportunity to sign a final top beam being installed that evening as part of the Trinity High School and St. Joseph Regional Junior High School Expansion and Renovation Project. The project will unite the schools in one state-of-the-art location that will include a 45,000-square-foot addition.

“We welcome all alumni and supporters of the Catholic schools that built Trinity High School’s unique traditions and preceded its 1970 establishment, as we celebrate the continuation of a legacy of educational excellence that began more than a century ago in Manchester,” said Nathan Stanton, President of Trinity High School and St. Joseph Regional Junior High School. “This event is an opportunity to connect with each other, share memories, and anticipate the exciting future of Catholic education for students in grades 7 through 12 in Manchester.”

The expansion and renovation project will feature enhanced technology in classrooms, new science and robotics labs, and the addition of a media center, renovated gym with locker rooms, fitness center, and a separate junior high school wing. The entire building will be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-accessible with enhanced safety and security features throughout.

Kyle Barker of Barker Architects in Concord developed the project’s schematic design and Bonnette Page & Stone Corp is serving as construction manager. Construction of Phase I is expected to be completed by Fall 2024. The entire project, including Phase II completion, is planned for Fall 2025.

Refreshments will be served. To RSVP, contact Denise Brewitt by October 18 at (603) 668-2910 extension 226 or dbrewitt@trinity-hs.org. For more information about the project, visit www.trinity-hs.org/advancement/expansion.cfm.