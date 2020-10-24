Oct. 24 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 129 new positive results wit 30 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH –On Saturday, October 24, 2020, DHHS announced 129 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.3 percent. Today’s results include 111 people who tested positive by PCR test and 18 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 946 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are nineteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 59 percent being female and 41 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (28), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (24), Strafford (12), Merrimack (11), Belknap (8), Grafton (3), Carroll (2), Cheshire (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (30) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for four new cases.

No new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently ­19 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Two of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 10,238 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 765 (7%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 24, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 10,238 Recovered 8,819 (86%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 473 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 946 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 765 (7%) Current Hospitalizations 19 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 329,057 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,958 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 51,087 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 248 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,350

1Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 10/17 10/18 10/19 10/20 10/21 10/22 10/23 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 693 846 888 687 850 656 519 734 LabCorp 988 872 239 996 1,018 1,093 581 827 Quest Diagnostics 1,574 1,935 2,404 1,050 1,384 1,244 864 1,494 Mako Medical 14 0 0 0 23 141 91 38 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 957 215 157 513 870 659 901 610 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 325 138 304 428 442 450 422 358 Other Laboratory* 1,931 400 944 1,672 1,686 2,030 2,050 1,530 University of New Hampshire** 1,992 768 4,285 3,529 4,468 4,175 3,156 3,196 Total 8,474 5,174 9,221 8,875 10,741 10,448 8,584 8,788 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 10/17 10/18 10/19 10/20 10/21 10/22 10/23 Daily Average LabCorp 6 0 2 7 9 9 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 18 2 16 34 14 20 21 18 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 3 1 4 9 2 8 1 4 Other Laboratory* 3 0 13 7 3 6 4 5 Total 30 3 35 57 28 43 26 32

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.