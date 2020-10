Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Music in the Park – Cowbell Edition this Saturday, October 24 at 3 p.m. in Oak Park! Bring yourself and your instrument for live music, socially distant, outdoor jam. Don’t have an instrument? No worries, we’ll be giving away some cowbells. More cowbell, Manchester!

Oak Park is at Maple and Brook Street. Happy jamming.