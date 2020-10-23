Oct. 24: Manchester Community Music School free Virtual Haunted Open House

Looking for a fun, safe Halloween activity for the kids? Put on the Halloween costumes and come to the Manchester Community Music School’s FREE Virtual Haunted Open House, Saturday, October 24th from 2– 4 p.m.

Take part in the costume contest and scavenger hunt for a chance to win gift certificates and musical instruments. Watch student and faculty performances, take a virtual tour of the school, and learn about all the great programs MCMS has to offer.

Registration for this event is required, to learn more about the Virtual Haunted Open House and to register visit www.mcmusicschool.org.

Established in 1983, the Manchester Community Music School is entering its 38th year of changing lives through the power of music. Located in historic north Manchester, the Music School provides quality musical instruction, performance opportunities, and music therapy services for individuals of all ages both in house and through community partnerships. For more information about the Manchester Community Music School, call 603-644-4548 or visit www.mcmusicschool.org.