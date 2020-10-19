Oct. 24 is ‘Voting Saturday’: Register to vote, request an absentee ballot or vote in-person

MANCHESTER, NH – If you’ve been procrastinating on whether to vote absentee this Nov. 3, the city is hosting an event to give you the push you need.

On Saturday, October 24, the Manchester City Clerk’s Office, located at City Hall, 1 City Hall Plaza, will be open extended hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ‘Voting Saturday.’ Residents will be able to come in to register to vote, request an absentee ballot or vote absentee in person.

The last day to register to vote at the City Clerk’s office is Wednesday, October 28. However, eligible voters are able to register to vote on Election Day, November 3, at their polling location.

For those planning to vote in person, visit the City of Manchester website for more information on how to vote during COVID-19, and where to find your polling location.