Oct. 23 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 120 new positives with 14 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, October 23, 2020, DHHS announced 120 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.3%. Today’s results include 87 people who tested positive by PCR test and 33 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 896 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fourteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (32), Merrimack (16), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (14), Belknap (8), Strafford (8), Sullivan (3), Cheshire (2), Grafton (2), Carroll (1), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (18) and Manchester (14). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

No new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently ­15 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Two of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 10,112 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 765 (8%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 23, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 10,112 Recovered 8,745 (86%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 471 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 896 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 765 (8%) Current Hospitalizations 15 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 326,151 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,919 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 50,931 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 222 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,325

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 10/16 10/17 10/18 10/19 10/20 10/21 10/22 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,043 693 846 888 687 850 656 809 LabCorp 1,047 988 872 239 996 1,016 456 802 Quest Diagnostics 1,308 1,574 1,935 2,404 1,050 1,406 1,133 1,544 Mako Medical 13 14 0 0 0 23 141 27 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 701 957 215 157 513 870 658 582 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 358 326 138 304 428 442 380 339 Other Laboratory* 2,329 1,930 400 944 1,672 1,684 1,833 1,542 University of New Hampshire** 3,992 1,992 768 4,285 3,351 4,331 3,744 3,209 Total 10,791 8,474 5,174 9,221 8,697 10,622 9,001 8,854 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 10/16 10/17 10/18 10/19 10/20 10/21 10/22 Daily Average LabCorp 6 6 0 2 7 9 0 4 Quest Diagnostics 29 18 2 16 34 14 18 19 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 12 3 1 4 9 2 8 6 Other Laboratory* 7 3 0 13 7 3 5 5 Total 54 30 3 35 57 28 31 34

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.