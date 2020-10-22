Oct. 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 82 new positive results with 8 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, October 22, 2020, DHHS announced 82 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 0.8 percent. Today’s results include 58 people who tested positive by PCR test and 24 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 832 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twelve individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56 percent being female and 44 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (28), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (14), Merrimack (7), Strafford (6), Coos (2), Grafton (2), Sullivan (2), Belknap (1), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (8) and Nashua (8). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

Two new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently 18 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 9,994 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 765 (8 percent) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 22, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 9,994 Recovered 8,692 (87%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 470 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 832 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 765 (8%) Current Hospitalizations 18 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 323,173 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,879 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 50,751 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 417 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,200

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 10/22/2020) Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Bedford Hills Center 61 24 0 15 Pine Rock Manor 44 9 0 2 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester 19 5 0 0 Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 8 4 0 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 0 Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 10/15 10/16 10/17 10/18 10/19 10/20 10/21 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 777 1,043 693 846 888 687 850 826 LabCorp 940 1,047 988 872 239 992 534 802 Quest Diagnostics 1,219 1,308 1,574 1,935 2,404 1,050 1,227 1,531 Mako Medical 73 13 14 0 0 0 23 18 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 867 701 957 215 157 513 870

…