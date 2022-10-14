Oct. 22: First Congregational Church Holly Berry Fair returns – hand-crafted items, fun for all

MANCHESTER, NH – After a rough start during Covid, the Holly Berry Fair returns to the First Congregational Church located at 508 Union Street in Manchester.

On Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can enjoy the festivities at the church which will be transformed into a delightful holiday interlude. They will browse tables of hand-crafted items, lovingly created over the past year. Hand-made jewelry as well as several estate pieces will also be on sale. In addition, there will be several Silent Auction items as well as Attic Treasures, where shoppers may find that unique gift or a one-of-a-kind treasure. There will be handcrafted wooden items, knit and sewn items, and the church ladies’ famous baked goods including a cookie bar..

Whether shopping at the Fair or running weekly errands, people may stop for lunch of homemade soups, chili, and lunch items or can take home some with baked goods or candy.

Children will be entertained throughout the day with games, crafts and a popcorn machine.

Co-chairs Pam LeBlanc and Peggy Neveu began this project as a way to foster community within First Congregational Church, but over the past several months, they have seen it grow. “We have discovered that our journey of fellowship has expanded to include crafters from the Manchester community, all giving of their time and talents. We look forward to sharing the results with everyone who join us on October 22.”

Additional information available at fccmanchesternh.org or by calling the office at 603-625-5095.