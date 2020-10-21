Oct. 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 92 new positive results with 10 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, DHHS announced 92 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.2. Today’s results include 52 people who tested positive by PCR test and 40 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 798 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (22), Merrimack (19), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (15), Belknap (7), Strafford (7), Grafton (2), Sullivan (2), and Carroll (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (10) and Nashua (2). The county of residence is being determined for five new cases.

No new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently ­14 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, are associated with an outbreak setting, or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 9,917 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 763 (8%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 21, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 9,917 Recovered 8,650 (87%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 469 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 798 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 763 (8%) Current Hospitalizations 14 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 318,292 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,852 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 50,262 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 616 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,075

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 10/14 10/15 10/16 10/17 10/18 10/19 10/20 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 362 777 1,043 693 846 888 687 757 LabCorp 1,074 941 1,047 988 873 238 428 798 Quest Diagnostics 1,832 1,219 1,308 1,574 1,934 2,404 1,027 1,614 Mako Medical 0 73 13 14 0 0 0 14 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1,057 867 701 957 215 157 513 638 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 374 424 358 326 138 305 361 327 Other Laboratory* 1,449 1,630 1,820 1,368 391 717 1,067 1,206 University of New Hampshire** 3,823 4,400 3,993 1,989 768 3,773 2,955 3,100 Total 9,971 10,331 10,283 7,909 5,165 8,482 7,038 8,454 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 10/14 10/15 10/16 10/17 10/18 10/19 10/20 Daily Average LabCorp 5 6 6 6 0 2 0 4 Quest Diagnostics 23 20 29 18 2 16 32 20 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 6 12 3 1 4 9 6 Other Laboratory* 2 1 6 3 0 13 6 4 Total 37 33 53 30 3 35 47 34

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.