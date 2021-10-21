Oct. 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 609 positive results with 65 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, October 21, 2021, DHHS announced 609 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, October 20. Today’s results include 406 people who tested positive by PCR test and 203 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 59 new cases from Thursday, October 14 (32 by PCR and 27 by antigen test, for a new total of 655); and an additional 12 new cases from Friday, October 15 (3 by PCR and 9 by antigen test, for a new total of 682). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 4,849 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and ninety-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (93), Rockingham (86), Merrimack (75), Strafford (48), Cheshire (44), Sullivan (44), Belknap (40), Carroll (38), Coos (37), and Grafton (36) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (65) and Nashua (31). The county of residence is being determined for forty-three new cases.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 205 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 131,255 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated October 21, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 131,255 Recovered 124,867 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,539 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,849 Current Hospitalizations 205

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with a COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 10/21/2021)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths

Austin Home 2 2 0 0 Brookdale Spruce Wood 26 4 0 0 Country Village 33 10 0 3 The Courville at Manchester 20 7 0 0 The Courville at Nashua 19 4 0 0 Edgewood Center 3 1 0 0 Golden View Health Care Center 4 0 0 0 Hillsborough County Department of Corrections 120 6 0 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home 3 1 0 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center 23 12 0 1 Lebanon Center Genesis 11 1 0 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home 10 2 0 0 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin 7 4 0 0 River Wood Manchester 5 1 0 1

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths

All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Alpine Health Center (4/8/2021) 19 10 3 Alpine Health Center (10/12/2021) 32 23 6 Applewood Rehabilitation Center (2/20/2021) 18 17 1 The Arbors at Bedford (2/7/2021) 47 18 22 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2021) 13 17 0 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021) 3 6 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (3/27/2021) 9 14 0 Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center (2/1/2021) 22 8 0 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Bellamy Fields Dover (9/15/2021) 3 0 0 Bentley Commons at Bedford (2/4/2021) 21 13 2 Birch Healthcare Center (7/6/2021) 42 5 7 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Birch Hill (2/23/2021) 3 13 0 Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC (2/3/2021) 14 5 0 Carriage Hill Assisted Living (2/13/2021) 13 9 3 Carriage Hill Assisted Living (9/24/2021) 8 2 0 Carroll County Department of Corrections (2/23/2021) 3 10 0 Cheshire County Department of Corrections (10/13/2021) 12 0 0 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021) 32 16 7 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020) 19 10 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021) 4 1 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (9/30/2021) 8 4 1 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Bridges Concord (2/2/2021) 5 10 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Coos County Nursing Home (4/30/2021) 7 9 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020) 64 71 13 Country Village Center (2/17/2021) 47 20 12 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021) 20 10 7 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021) 26 13 3 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation (3/10/2021) 74 49 11 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Edgewood Centre Portsmouth (2/16/2021) 28 21 2 Elms Center (1/11/2021) 31 14 10 Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021) 66 30 8 Epsom Healthcare (9/8/2021) 7 8 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020) 3 2 0 Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021) 89 54 11 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (5/24/2021) 192 9 0 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (10/12/2021) 36 11 0 Golden View Health Care Meredith (1/24/2021) 77 52 12 Grace House Windham (12/30/2020) 14 12 0 Granite Recovery Centers NFA Behavioral Health-Salem (4/7/2021) 36 8 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021) 68 38 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Greystone Farms (1/25/2021) 2 7 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020) 1 4 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021) 22 11 3 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021) 71 40 7 Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home (2/2/2021) 4 2 0 Harmony Homes by the Bay (2/7/2021) 38 15 3 Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021) 22 17 3 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (2/11/2021) 114 54 0 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (3/19/2021) 20 2 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (2/15/2021) 100 64 13 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Keene Center (2/17/2021) 101 38 10 Kendal at Hanover (2/8/2021) 4 7 1 Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021) 19 6 0 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (7/26/2021) 10 2 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (9/14/2021) 21 10 4 Lafayette Center (2/6/2021) 18 11 1 Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021) 7 13 1 Langdon Place of Exeter (2/17/2021) 14 8 2 Langdon Place of Nashua (2/23/2021) 19 18 2 Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living (2/16/2021) 17 16 3 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020) 93 70 10 Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home (9/10/2021) 2 1 2 Meredith Bay Colony Club (1/26/2021) 23 13 2 Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021) 36 15 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home (3/8/2021) 45 51 6 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (3/17/2021) 12 7 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020) 14 28 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021) 9 8 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021) 49 28 7 NH Correctional Facility for Women (2/12/2021) 26 11 0 NH State Prison – Men’s (3/22/21) 266 75 1 NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021) 93 102 36 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (2/3/2021) 129 30 1 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (4/14/2021) 5 0 0 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Peabody Home (9/29/2021) 3 3 0 Pheasant Wood Center (1/5/2021) 32 2 7 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021) 28 13 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Pleasant View Nursing Home (1/26/2021) 94 49 22 Pleasant View Nursing Home (9/21/2021) 7 0 0 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020) 14 9 1 Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021) 1 1 0 Ridgewood Center 11 5 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021) 5 8 0 Riverside Rest Home (2/17/2021) 96 79 9 Riverside Rest Home (10/8/2021) 9 5 1 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021) 3 15 0 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (9/28/2021) 7 8 1 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (4/20/2021) 7 1 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020) 17 16 0 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/29/2021) 37 26 15 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020) 11 11 2 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (2/26/2021) 35 15 4 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021) 20 10 0 Strafford County Jail (2/12/2021) 127 14 0 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Sullivan County Department of Corrections (2/24/2021) 35 12 0 Sullivan County Health Care (6/11/2021) 21 6 0 Sullivan County Nursing Home (2/26/2021) 123 57 3 Summercrest Senior Living (10/13/2021) 13 5 0 Summerhill Assisted Living (2/17/2021) 14 13 2 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Villa Crest Manchester (9/15/2021) 8 1 0 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021) 23 14 2 Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021) 11 6 1 Windham Terrace Assisted Living (9/20/2021) 6 2 0 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (2/12/2021) 21 17 3 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (9/15/2021) 8 4 0

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.