Oct. 21: Build Back Better Community Celebration at Arms Park

MANCHESTER, NH – A brief community celebration highlighting the future of technology in Manchester and featuring light fare is set for next week.

Manchester NextGen Resiliency Council (City of Manchester, ARMI, SNHU, UNH-Manchester, Manchester Transit Authority, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, and Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission) announced a community celebration event on October 21 from 12 – 2 p.m. in Arms Park to showcase their successful Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant application.

The grant will bring $44M of federal funding through the Economic Development Administration [EDA] to create a biofabrication workforce cluster in Manchester. This event is free and open to the public.

WHAT: Build Back Better Community Celebration

WHEN: October 21st, 2022 from 12 – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Arms Park (riverside, outside of the 400 Commercial Street back entrance)

The Southern New Hampshire BioFabrication Cluster proposal, led by the City of Manchester, was selected from over 500 applicants and 60 finalists to be awarded a Phase 2 Build Back Better Grant. Coalition partners include the City of Manchester, the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute, the University of New Hampshire, Southern New Hampshire University and Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission. The total award is $56,542,521, bringing $43,999,995 in federal funding from the Economic Development Administration [EDA] to the area with $12,542,521 in matching funds provided by coalition and industry partners.