Oct. 21-31: RGC Theatre presents New England premiere of ‘Ride the Cyclone’

RGC Theatre is proud to present the New England premiere of Ride the Cyclone at The Newmarket Millspace from October 21-31.

Synopsis

On Monday, September 14, a group of teenagers would board the Cyclone roller coaster at 6:17 pm. At 6:19 pm the roller coaster’s front axle would break, causing it to derail at the apex of the loop de loop, hurtling the teens to their deaths.

Ride the Cyclone is a high-octane, raucous comedy about the recently deceased members of the St. Cassian Chamber Choir who, following the tragic accident, find themselves in an abandoned warehouse waiting to see what really happens after death. Emceed by The Amazing Karnak, a fortune-telling machine designed to predict the exact time and place of someone’s death, each of the teens competes in a mysterious contest for the opportunity to come back to life.

“My favorite kind of work to produce is something that has high levels of camp and outlandish humor while still being a piece that brings forth the honesty and heartfelt core of the characters and the story. Ride the Cyclone is exactly that,” said Director Ro Gavin. “There are moments where you will be laughing so hard and with just a minor turn, you’ll find yourself relating to and feeling for these kids.”

Following tales of success, imagination, passion, rage, and forgotten souls, Ride the Cyclone is sure to warm your heart, chill you to the bone, and fill the room with laughter. This incredible and spooky musical will leave you hooked on Karnak’s mysterious insight on mortality: “Your lucky number is seven. You will soar to great heights. Be sure to ride the cyclone.”

RGC Theatre’s Ride the Cyclone features performances by Robert Collinge II (The Amazing Karnak), Katelin Garland (Ocean O’Connell Rosenberg), John Campbell (Noel Gruber), Joseph Solari (Mischa Bachinski), Hunter Anderson (Ricky Potts), Nicole Jones (Jane Doe), and Marina Altschiller-Gannon (Constance Blackwood). The production team includes Ro Gavin (Producer/Director/Scenic Designer), Sarah Collinge (Stage Manager), Eric Roy (Assistant Stage Manager), Breanne Battey (Music Director), Tyler Soucy (Lighting Design), Teddy Ragge (Electrics), Marjorie Boyer (Costume Designer), Heather Spellman (Assistant Costume Designer), and Kat Mail (Technical Director).

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with a special Halloween performance on Monday, October 31st at 7:30 p.m. General Admission tickets are $25 on the 21, 22, 28, and 29. General Admission tickets for the Halloween performance are $30. Tickets can be purchased at https://millspace.org/event/ride-the-cyclone/

Content Warning: This production is rated R for sexual content and language.

ABOUT RGC THEATRE: Ro Gavin Collaborative Theatre is a new outlet for the arts in New Hampshire with a focus on presenting theatre that is unconstrained and inclusive. RGC Theatre offers a unique experience for theatre artists by providing an auspicious environment for artists to create with ingenuity.

ABOUT THE MILLSPACE: At its core, the Millspace is a kind of shared living room of our community — a place for people to gather, to share ideas and to enjoy each other’s company. We have established a vibrant civic space in Newmarket, New Hampshire dedicated to creative and cultural exploration and experimentation. We believe that the space has the responsibility to increase the quality and variety of educational and community-oriented programs, and to effectively steward our corner of the historic mill and to carry forward the legacy of its historical significance to the town.