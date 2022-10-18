Oct. 21-31: Annual Wicked Scary Week at Copper Door restaurants

BEDFORD, NH – Copper Door Restaurants in Bedford, NH, and Salem, NH will be hosting their annual Wicked Scary Week from October 21-31, 2022. Wicked Scary Week is a fundraiser benefitting FEEDNH.org. If you love the fun of the Halloween season, you’ll enjoy the restaurants’ spooky décor, Wicked Scary Prix Fixe lunch and dinner menus, and tasting the Supernatural Sangria & Founders Porter Draft! Anytime a mortal orders off the special lunch and dinner menu, a five-dollar donation will be made to FEEDNH.org, the Great NH Restaurants’ Charitable Trust. (Copper Door regular menus are also available.)

There will be live music played in the bar by mortal musicians on Oct. 23 11 a.m.–2 p.m., Oct. 27 from 7 -10 p.m., and Oct. 30 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. For some added fun and prizes, WZID’s New Hampshire in the Morning hosts Neal & Marga will be at the Copper Door in Bedford on Oct. 26 from 5-7 p.m.

Ghosts, goblins, and mere mortals are all invited to get into the Halloween-giving spirit and take a chance by spinning the prize wheel to support FEEDNH.org. Everyone is a winner, and for every $20 a guest donates to FEEDNH.org they get a spin at the donation prize wheel for a chance to win $20, $25, $50, or $100 off their next visit, and ALL proceeds go to FEEDNH.org. Devilish drink specials include $10 Supernatural Sangrias with a percentage of sales donated to FEEDNH.org and Founders Porter drafts for just $5.

The annual Wicked Scary week event has raised over $90,000 and will benefit the FEEDNH.org mission of helping Families, Elderly, Education, and Disadvantaged in New Hampshire. Wicked Scary Week details can be found online at WickedScaryWeek.com.

For more information on Copper Door in Bedford, NH located at 15 Leavy Drive, call 603-488-2677. For more information on Copper Door in Salem, NH located at 41 S. Broadway, call 603-458-2033. Online: CopperDoor.com. Reservations are not required but are recommended. To learn more about FEEDNH.org, visit FEEDNH.org.