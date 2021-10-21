Oct. 20 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 538 positive results with 59 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, DHHS announced 538 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, October 19. Today’s results include 335 people who tested positive by PCR test and 203 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 69 new cases from Wednesday, October 13 (40 by PCR and 29 by antigen test) for a new total of 727; an additional 5 new cases from Thursday, October 14 (5 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 596; and an additional 3 new cases from Friday, October 15 (2 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 670. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 4,517 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and forty-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (115), Merrimack (73), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (71), Strafford (54), Belknap (34), Sullivan (34), Cheshire (32), Carroll (26), Grafton (26), and Coos (18) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (59) and Nashua (38). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-five new cases.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 198 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 130,615 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated October 20, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 130,615 Recovered 124,561 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,537 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,517 Current Hospitalizations 198

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.