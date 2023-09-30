Oct. 20: Baked Shrimp at The Shaskeen w/ The Trichomes

Baked Shrimp, the young dynamic progressive rock trio has taken the festival circuit by storm. They bring their high-octane performance to Shaskeen in Manchester, NH on October 20th. Don’t miss this stop on the band’s 2023 Fall Tour!

Baked Shrimp

w/ The Trichomes

Shaskeen – Manchester, NH

Friday October 20th, 2023

Set Times TBA

The Trichomes

Carving riffs into the space-time-continuum; The Trichomes go on a psychedelic rock journey taking influence from artists such as King Gizzard, Medeski Martin & Wood, Herbie Hancock, Jurassic 5, Jimi Hendrix and Mr. Bungle.

The Trichomes are leaf hairs, they reflect radiation, lower plant temperature, and reduce water loss. When you touch trichomes the scent sticks to you, much like the music of the band. Melting audible chocolate into your ears, the sticky sounds of The Trichomes are not easily forgotten. Neither are their hi-energy funkadelic-infused performances.

Since the band’s union, they have enthralled music lovers from all walks of life; performing at a variety of festivals, venues, making loads of public appearances, starting their own annual music festival, all the while recording new music.

Baked Shrimp

Baked Shrimp, the high-octane progressive fusion trio, has emerged as a young rising powerhouse in the festival circuit. Hailing from Long Island, NY, Jared Cowen (Guitar/Vocals), Scott Reill (Bass/Vocals), and Jager Soss (Drums/Vocals) showcase their energetic and improvisational talents, transforming their three-piece sound into a symphonic experience. The band had a groundbreaking year in 2022, performing over 120 concerts across the United States and making their debut in Canada. As 2023 unfolds, their success is set to soar even higher.

Kicking off the year with an electrifying show supporting the Disco Biscuits, Baked Shrimp embarked on a massive headlining Spring Tour. The trio is also slated to make their festival debuts at prestigious events like Peach Music Festival, Summer Camp Music Festival, Strange Creek Camp Out, and Northlands Live. In July, they will take the main stage at their hometown event, the Great South Bay Music Festival, where they will share the spotlight with Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead. Baked Shrimp has garnered additional recognition by providing direct support for acclaimed artists such as Pink Talking Fish, Dopapod, Aqueous, Mihali (from Twiddle), and Kung Fu. Notably, the band hosts their own festival in Upstate New York called LonCon, created as a tribute to their most devoted supporter and ambassador, Lon “Conscious” Gellman. LonCon features live music, art, and two nights of camping, and plans are underway to bring the festival back in 2024.

Amidst their demanding touring schedule, Baked Shrimp has consistently released new music. Their 2021 album, Conscious, received critical acclaim from media outlets like LiveForLiveMusic, Grateful Web, and The Sound Podcast with Ira Haberman. Following a quick release of the three-disc live album, The Prawno Tapes, Vol. 1, the band returned to the studio to complete their early-2022 release, Pork Etiquette. JamBase’s Release Day Picks featured Pork Etiquette alongside albums by renowned artists such as Vulfpeck, The Weeknd, Lotus, and Cory Wong. Currently, the trio is hard at work in the studio, laying the groundwork for their fourth studio album, set for release in the fall of 2023.

With an upcoming nearly 50-date Summer Tour, Baked Shrimp is more prepared than ever to captivate the music world. No longer Long Island’s best-kept secret, they have become the hardest-working band in the business, captivating audiences and leaving an indelible impression wherever they go. Baked Shrimp is a secret that simply cannot be kept.