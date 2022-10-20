Oct. 20-23: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20th

Doug Thompson / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Justin Jordan / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Jodee Frawlee / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

NH Music Collective Artists Showcase / Area 23 (Concord) / 7pm

603’s Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Chad Lamarsh / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Steve Prisby / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21st

Austin McCarthy / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Kimayo / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Zak Trojano / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 7pm

Neon Rodeo / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

The Drift Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

InsideOut / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

Kings and Liars & Inverter / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

FatBunny / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Frankie Boy & The Blues Express / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22nd

Queen Tribute / Canobie Lake Park (Salem) / 4:30pm (Sunday as well)

Amanda Adams / Over The Moon Farmstead / 2pm

KOHA / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Casey Roop / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Sean Coleman / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Matt The Sax / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ariel Strasser / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Lucas Gallo / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Open Mic with Jonny Friday / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 8pm

Lexi James / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Off the Map / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23rd

David Newsam / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Sam Hammerman / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20th

ALTAN / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

The spirit and sound of Altan comes from the deep and rich musical tradition of their native Co. Donegal. On one of his many visits to the Donegal Gaeltacht of Gaoth Dobhair, Belfast-born flute player Frankie Kennedy met fiddler and singer Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, sparking off a deep musical connection, marriage in 1981, and a journey that took them all over the world. Their vision was to bring the unique repertoire of Donegal music to the world and that mission is still as strong as ever. “THE HOTTEST BAND IN THE CELTIC REALM” – The Boston Globe www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5188

DROPKICK MURPHYS – ACOUSTIC / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:15pm

Some songs are timeless. We can all think of songs that fit every era, every life event. Tear jerkers and kids’ songs, thought provokers and rally cries. But what about lyrics that were written about the people and issues of the author’s time – then put away, never to be seen until almost a century later, when a band pulled them out of the archive and were floored by how vividly those lyrics describe the news of their day? There’s an answer to that question – and it’s contained on This Machine Still Kills Fascists. In the 10 songs that make up this album, Dropkick Murphys bring Woody Guthrie’s perennial jabs at life – many of which are from the 1940s and ‘50s – into the time of their lives. The resulting music is eerily relevant to today’s world. And they’ve done it all without their usual arsenal of electric guitars. In fact, not a single amplifier was used to animate Woody’s words in these songs. But make no mistake: this is NOT your grandfather’s folk album. DKM harnessed all of their trademark power to craft these songs and bring Woody’s lyrics to life. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21st

NEXT TO NORMAL / Majestic Theatre (Derry Opera House) / October 21-23

Next to Normal explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal was also chosen as “one of the year’s ten best shows” by critics around the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and The New York Times. Dad’s an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family’s story with love, sympathy and heart. This deeply moving piece of theatre features performers who will explore the dramatic material while showcasing their vocal talents through an energetic pop/rock score. Visit the website for a content warning. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469 / Tickets also available at the door.

FNC: COREY RODRIGUES / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Back to The Eighties Show with Jessie’s Girl is the World’s Greatest Tribute to the music of the 80s! JESSIE’S GIRL’s primary line-up includes a team of NYC’s top rock and pop vocalists: Jenna O’Gara, Chris Hall, Mark Rinzel. They are backed by one of the tightest bands in the city comprised of 20+ year veterans of the Corey is a highly sought after national touring college, club and corporate performer. He currently can be heard daily on Sirius XM. “His comedy is honest and fun”, constantly peppering in stories from his life and the lives of those around him. Mix that with a hilarious point of view and he’s able to talk about just about anything. Ages 18+ www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

WONDERLAND! / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / October 21-23

Wonderland! is an unabashedly silly adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass. With hip-hopping music, it is an upbeat, coming-of-age story that audiences of all ages will adore! You’ll recognize some of your favorite familiar characters of Alice’s Wonderland along with meeting dozens of new ones: a baseball team, a gospel group called The Responsibilities, a train conductor, star-struck tourists, plastic light-saber wielding knights, and much more. An eclectic mix of music that ranges from gypsy swing to doo-wop to bluegrass will have you grinning like a Cheshire cat! Presented by the Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469 / Tickets also available at the door.

GREASE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – Through November 3rd

Be amazed when you, your friends or strangers across the room become stars of the show, as Hypnotist/Comedian Frank Santos Jr. make them believe that they are singers, dancers and much, much more. This is a performance where the audience becomes the show. His performance has limitless variations and can please every appetite. This is a hilarious, energetic and unique show that you will never forget! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22nd

NH FOLK FIDDLE FESTIVAL / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Featuring The Spain Brothers, The Hanneke Cassel Band, Green Heron

-Liam and Mickey Spain are second generation singer/songwriters from the mill town of Manchester, NH, concentrating on original compositions as well as traditional and contemporary folk songs. Their father, Mike Spain, was a well known folk singer performing Irish and American Folk songs throughout the New England area.

-Effervescent and engaging, Boston-based fiddler Hanneke Cassel’s fiddle music fuses influences from the Isle of Skye and Cape Breton with Americana grooves and musical innovations. The Hanneke Cassel Band features Boston-based fiddler and bandleader Hanneke Cassel on fiddle, Jenna Moynihan on 5-string fiddle/vocals and Keith Murphy on guitar/vocals.

-The music of Green Heron stretches across the entire folk landscape. Old-time, folk, bluegrass, country, Irish and blues are all represented as the band brings the back porch to the stage. Featuring Betsy Heron (formerly Green) on fiddle, banjo and vocals, and Scott Heron on guitar, banjo and vocals, the duo has been sharing New England stages together since 2016. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

JUSTON McKINNEY – PARENTALLY CHALLENGED / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 5:30pm and 8pm

Comedian Juston McKinney has multiple appearances on the Tonight Show, 2 Comedy Central Specials and 2 Amazon Prime specials, but in this show, he shares his biggest achievement and challenge of his life…being a PARENT! Using a multi-media presentation, he takes you on his hilarious journey of raising kids in today’s world. This show is PG-13, so you can bring your teen or your 30 something that’s still living with you! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)669-7469

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23rd

UNFORGETTABLE FIRE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm

Unforgettable Fire was born on New Year’s Day in 1995 as one of the very first U2 tribute bands to ever perform in America. After twenty years of playing in some of the most prestigious venues on the East Coast, UF has formed a reputation among many to be one of the closest experiences to being at an actual live U2 show. The members of UF are also very dedicated fans of U2, and will not settle for anything less than complete authenticity. In addition to performing a very impressive array of U2 material from pre-Boy to the most recent Songs of Innocence and beyond, the band does everything in their power (from wardrobe to lighting) to recreate the live U2 concert setting for their audiences.. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

YESTERDAY ONCE MORE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm

Yesterday Once More – A Tribute to The Carpenters, captures The Carpenters concert experience with amazing accuracy. The look, the voice, the sound and the great songs are all on display as the 1970s reappear and The Carpenters take the stage. Some of the timeless songs that are part of this outstanding performance are Close To You, We’ve Only Just Begun, Top of The World, Rainy Days and Mondays, Yesterday Once More, Superstar, Please Mr. Postman and many more! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!