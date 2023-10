MANCHESTER, NH – The public is invited to a weekend Penny Fair and Bake Sale at St. Pius X Church.

The Penny Sale runs Friday – Sunday and will feature an array of items (see photos below), a bake sale, a kids’ corner, a food tent and “Ministry Alley,” where you can discover all about what’s going on within the St. Pius X community.

Penny Sale/Bake Sale Dates and Times