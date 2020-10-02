Oct. 2 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 99 new positives due to delayed reporting

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, October 2, 2020, DHHS announced 99 new positive test results for COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 0.9 percent. There are now 456 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Today’s results include 80 people that tested positive by PCR test and 19 that tested positive by antigen test. The number of new cases reported today is increased due to the inclusion of antigen test results, as well as delayed reporting of 22 PCR test results from one laboratory.

The 22 cases related to the delayed reporting are not included in our active case counts or in our positivity rate.Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are 16 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 61 percent being female and 39 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (23), Rockingham (9), Strafford (7), Merrimack (3), Belknap (2), Carroll (2), and Grafton (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (35) and Nashua (16).

No new hospitalized cases were identified today. There are currently 20 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Twelve of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, have recently traveled, or were associated with an outbreak setting.

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 8,534 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 743 (9 percent) of those having been hospitalized. The total number of cases now includes 139 people who, dating back to July, had a positive antigen test, including 5 hospitalizations and one death in the first week of September, a female resident of Rockingham County 60 years of age or older. DHHS has been tracking and investigating all reported positive antigen tests since this testing method first became available in New Hampshire but these results were not included in daily case counts because they did not meet national confirmed case criteria. Although national criteria have not changed, DHHS is now including positive antigen tests due to the increasing use of these tests Statewide.

Current Situation in New Hampshire New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(data updated October 2, 2020, 9 a.m.)

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 10/1/2020)

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 8,534 Recovered 7,636 (89%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 442 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 456 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 743 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 20 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 277,869 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,192 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 47,400 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,149 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,750 Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Bedford Hills Center 33 14 0 2 Warde Health Center Windham 3 1 0 0 Mountain View Community Ossipee 3 5 0 0 Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 9/25 9/26 9/27 9/28 9/29 9/30 10/1 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 983 1,028 1,294 1,300 719 869 917 1,016 LabCorp 817 785 358 77 1,122 1,248 287 671 Quest Diagnostics 1,333 1,447 2,941 763 651 2,035 1,540 1,530 Mako Medical 72 30 0 0 0 6 10 17 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center