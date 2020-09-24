Oct. 2 – 4: Taste of Deerfield Fair 2020 – what to know before you go

DEERFIELD, NH – Deerfield Fair is Hosting an event called “Taste of the Fair” on Friday and Saturday October 2 and 3 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday, October 4 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. This is a paid ticketed “food to go” event.

Tickets are sold in advance ONLY through the website or on Facebook. Here is the link.

You must select the day and time that you want to attend and must come in that timeframe. You cannot come before or after your time. There will be a 45-minute window that will allow you to purchase your food and leave the grounds. There will be no picnic tables and no congregating due to COVID-19 specifications. Once you purchase your food, please head back to your vehicles, and exit the grounds immediately. Masks must be worn at all times and please allow at least 6 feet between yourself and others.

Food vendors will be set up by the Farm Museum / Administration Building area.

The food vendors will be

Dan’s Fried Dough offering Fried Dough, Fried Oreos, Corn Dogs and Old Fashioned Lemonade

Scooter’s Pretzels

John’s Famous Foods offering French Fries and Pizza

John’s Famous Sweet Shop offering Cotton Candy, Candy & Caramel Apples, Popcorn and Snow Cones

Angelino’s Sausage

Bucky’s Fried Pickles

Pat’s Blooming Onion

John’s Ice Cream

According to the current State of New Hampshire Department of Public Health guidelines, all attendees are required to reserve a spot during dedicated timeslots. Tickets cannot be obtained at the event. There are only 200 tickets available for each time period. You will receive an email with your tickets. You are required to print your tickets from home and bring with you or download them to your phone. We will scan your ticket through your window.

Tickets are $5 per person. A ticket must be purchased for each person for the age over age 3.

The process will be for you to drive your car onto the fairgrounds as directed in F gate and park by where the rides usually are. Handicap parking will have closer accommodations. Each session will last 45 minutes. Attendees will be required to vacate the premise when their session ends. All attendees must come in through Gate F. There will be signage and cones to direct you.

Each timeslot will be an hour long. Attendees will have 45 minutes to order their food and return to their cars. We strongly encourage people to arrive 15 minutes before their timeslot.

There will be no seating. All food must be eaten while social distancing in or around your car. After 45 minutes of selecting food you would then be driving out G gate.

In between each 45-minute timeslot, 15 minutes are being dedicated to cleaning every surface. This includes food concessionaires, booths, and bathrooms.

All attendees must wear a mask when not in their car. We strongly encourage attendees to bring their own masks. There will be hand sanitizer at every booth. All food concessionaires will be wearing a mask.

Every concessionaire will have dedicated order and pick-up spots. There will be measured markers to ensure social distancing. All concessionaires are separated by at least ten feet.

The bathroom in the midway will be open. There will be one staff member in each bathroom to sanitize regularly.

We are strongly encouraging all food concessionaires to take electronic payments. As there will not be an ATM available.

Should you miss your time, unfortunately, there are no refunds. Please be sure to select a date and time you are available to visit the event.