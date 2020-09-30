Oct. 2 & 3: Catch ‘Happiness Engineer’ Jim Pouliopoulis at The Bookery

MANCHESTER, NH – Bookery, the independent bookstore, café and community space on Elm Street will host a virtual reading and discussion by educator, author, and “happiness engineer” Jim (Pouli) Pouliopoulos on Friday, October 2. On Saturday, October 3, Pouli will also appear onsite at Bookery for a book signing that will adhere to social distance guidelines.

Pouli is co-author of the new book “How to Be a Well Being: Unofficial Rules to Live Every Day.” He will share his quirky insights and counter-intuitive happiness rules, such as “Why It Pays to Have Regrets” and “How to Flourish in a 2020 World That’s Trying to Beat You Up.”

Event Details

Friday, October 2, 2020

6:30 – 7:30 pm

Virtual Book Signing & Discussion



Saturday, October 3, 2020

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Onsite Book Signing

Bookery Manchester

844 Elm Street, Manchester NH

To see Pouli’s TEDx talks and other videos, visit www.pouli.com.