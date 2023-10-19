Oct. 19-22 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19th

Eyes of Age / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Ralph Allen / T-Bones (Salem) / 5pm

Decatur’s Creek / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Dave Zangri / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Casey Roop / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

603’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Freddie Catalfo / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Rebecca Turmel / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20th

Caylin Costello / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jeff Mrozek / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Jonny Friday / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Andrew Paquin / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ked Budka / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Jam Tomorrow / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chris Lester / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Jimmy’s Down / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

MoneyKat / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Dustin Martin / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Baked Shrimp / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

River Sang Wild / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21st

Joey Clark / Arts Market (Concord) / 12:30pm-2:30pm

Matt Litzinger / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Doug Thompson / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Sean Coleman / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

The Lone Wolf Project / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Brian Mailhot / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm

R.A. The Rugged Man / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Brian Johnson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Chad Lamarsh Band / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Rob Randlett Experience / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Wiki 3 / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Country Roads / Bonfire Country Club (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22nd

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Kevin Horan / Shopper’s Pub (Manchester) / 11:30am-1pm

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19th

JOHN WAITE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

As a solo artist and as the lead singer of The Baby’s and Bad English, John Waite was a fixture of album-oriented rock radio stations during the ’70s and ’80s. John Waite had a talent for power ballads and driving arena rock, occasionally touching on new wave-styled power pop as well. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

KELLI O’HARA / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Broadway Star, Kelli O’Hara, in a special concert featuring our Palace Youth Theatre. Star of stage and screen, Kelli has established herself as one of Broadway’s greatest leading ladies. The Tony Award winner, Emmy and Grammy-nominated actress has appeared in eleven Broadway shows for which she has garnered seven Tony Award Nominations. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588 Special Promotion: 50% Off With Code: KELLI

WILD KRATTS LIVE 2.0 / Capitol Center (Concord) / 3:30pm and 6:30pm – DIRECT/x

Young fans and their families nationwide are in store for even more adventure on the creature trail when the world-famous Kratt Brothers hit the road with an all-new stage adventure! Wild Kratts® LIVE 2.0 – Activate Creature Power! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20th

LIZZIE / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through November 5th – DIRECT/x

Using a searing rock score, and based on the historical record, LIZZIE explores the heady and heated days leading up to the murder and Lizzie Borden’s controversial acquittal of all charges and the creation of a new American myth. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

FRANK SANTOS JR. / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Be amazed when you, your friends or strangers across the room become stars of the show, as Hypnotist/Comedian Frank Santos Jr. makes them believe that they are singers, dancers and much, much more. This is a hilarious, energetic, and unique show that you will never forget! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

KINKY BOOTS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through November 5th – DIRECT/x

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father’s shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized… and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

LYLE LOVETT and LEO KOTTKE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Acoustic guitarist Leo Kottke was raised in 12 different states, absorbing a variety of musical influences as a child, flirting with both violin and trombone, before abandoning Stravinsky for the guitar at age 11. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21st

DAMN THE TORPEDOS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

A Live Tom Petty Concert Experience. Over the years Damn The Torpedoes has evolved with more committed members and a deep understanding of the Tom Petty catalog. Performances have audiences smiling, singing, dancing and mourning the loss of this great artist. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FOREIGNERS JOURNEY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / October 20 & 21 at 8pm – DIRECT/x

Bringing together the incredible sounds of two of rocks greatest arena bands of the 80’s – Foreigner & Journey. The music and energy of two legendary stadium rock bands comes together in one electrifying show! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22nd

SHILOH BATTLES CONCERT EXPERIENCE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Hosted by One Church. Shiloh Battles, a full band and multimedia experience awaits you on your journey inward. Stumbling is inevitable without a fire to light the way. Shiloh’s experiences and memories uncover a common hopelessness found in life’s grandest illusions and delusions. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

UPCOMING EVENT:

VINTAGE HITCHCOCK – A LIVE RADIO PLAY / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / October 27-29 – DIRECT/x

By Joe Landry / Spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast of the master of suspense’s earlier films. With The Lodger, Sabotage and The 39 Steps, Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play is a triple feature, complete with vintage commercials, that recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer’s ominous presence, and a devastating explosion through the magic of live sound effects. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

