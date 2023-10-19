Oct. 19-22 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19th
- Eyes of Age / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm
- Ralph Allen / T-Bones (Salem) / 5pm
- Decatur’s Creek / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm
- Dave Zangri / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm
- Casey Roop / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm
- 603’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Freddie Catalfo / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm
- Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm
- Rebecca Turmel / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20th
- Caylin Costello / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Jeff Mrozek / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Jonny Friday / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Andrew Paquin / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ked Budka / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jam Tomorrow / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Chris Lester / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
- Jimmy’s Down / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- MoneyKat / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Dustin Martin / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Baked Shrimp / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- River Sang Wild / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21st
- Joey Clark / Arts Market (Concord) / 12:30pm-2:30pm
- Matt Litzinger / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Doug Thompson / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Sean Coleman / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Clint Lapointe / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- The Lone Wolf Project / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Brian Mailhot / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm
- R.A. The Rugged Man / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm
- Brian Johnson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Chad Lamarsh Band / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Rob Randlett Experience / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Wiki 3 / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Country Roads / Bonfire Country Club (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22nd
- Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Kevin Horan / Shopper’s Pub (Manchester) / 11:30am-1pm
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19th
JOHN WAITE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
As a solo artist and as the lead singer of The Baby’s and Bad English, John Waite was a fixture of album-oriented rock radio stations during the ’70s and ’80s. John Waite had a talent for power ballads and driving arena rock, occasionally touching on new wave-styled power pop as well. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
KELLI O’HARA / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Broadway Star, Kelli O’Hara, in a special concert featuring our Palace Youth Theatre. Star of stage and screen, Kelli has established herself as one of Broadway’s greatest leading ladies. The Tony Award winner, Emmy and Grammy-nominated actress has appeared in eleven Broadway shows for which she has garnered seven Tony Award Nominations. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588 Special Promotion: 50% Off With Code: KELLI
WILD KRATTS LIVE 2.0 / Capitol Center (Concord) / 3:30pm and 6:30pm – DIRECT/x
Young fans and their families nationwide are in store for even more adventure on the creature trail when the world-famous Kratt Brothers hit the road with an all-new stage adventure! Wild Kratts® LIVE 2.0 – Activate Creature Power! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20th
LIZZIE / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through November 5th – DIRECT/x
Using a searing rock score, and based on the historical record, LIZZIE explores the heady and heated days leading up to the murder and Lizzie Borden’s controversial acquittal of all charges and the creation of a new American myth. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315
FRANK SANTOS JR. / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Be amazed when you, your friends or strangers across the room become stars of the show, as Hypnotist/Comedian Frank Santos Jr. makes them believe that they are singers, dancers and much, much more. This is a hilarious, energetic, and unique show that you will never forget! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
KINKY BOOTS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through November 5th – DIRECT/x
Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father’s shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized… and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
LYLE LOVETT and LEO KOTTKE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Acoustic guitarist Leo Kottke was raised in 12 different states, absorbing a variety of musical influences as a child, flirting with both violin and trombone, before abandoning Stravinsky for the guitar at age 11. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21st
DAMN THE TORPEDOS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
A Live Tom Petty Concert Experience. Over the years Damn The Torpedoes has evolved with more committed members and a deep understanding of the Tom Petty catalog. Performances have audiences smiling, singing, dancing and mourning the loss of this great artist. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
FOREIGNERS JOURNEY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / October 20 & 21 at 8pm – DIRECT/x
Bringing together the incredible sounds of two of rocks greatest arena bands of the 80’s – Foreigner & Journey. The music and energy of two legendary stadium rock bands comes together in one electrifying show! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22nd
SHILOH BATTLES CONCERT EXPERIENCE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Hosted by One Church. Shiloh Battles, a full band and multimedia experience awaits you on your journey inward. Stumbling is inevitable without a fire to light the way. Shiloh’s experiences and memories uncover a common hopelessness found in life’s grandest illusions and delusions. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
UPCOMING EVENT:
VINTAGE HITCHCOCK – A LIVE RADIO PLAY / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / October 27-29 – DIRECT/x
By Joe Landry / Spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast of the master of suspense’s earlier films. With The Lodger, Sabotage and The 39 Steps, Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play is a triple feature, complete with vintage commercials, that recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer’s ominous presence, and a devastating explosion through the magic of live sound effects. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
