Oct. 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 70 new positive results with 12 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, October 18, 2020, DHHS announced 70 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 0.7 percent. Today’s results include 58 people who tested positive by PCR test and 12 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 971 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twelve individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 47 percent being female and 53 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (15), Rockingham (14), Merrimack (9), Belknap (3), Strafford (3), Coos (2), Cheshire (1), Grafton (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (12) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

No new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently ­17 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. None of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 9,694 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 761 (8 percent) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 18, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 9,694 Recovered 8,256 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 467 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 971 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 761 (8%) Current Hospitalizations 17 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 313,364 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,764 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 49,584 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 883 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,100

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 10/11 10/12 10/13 10/14 10/15 10/16 10/17 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 633 1,149 718 362 777 1,043 693 768 LabCorp 1,241 405 1,009 1,073 937 1,048 398 873 Quest Diagnostics 2,769 2,431 1,355 1,833 1,217 1,307 1,492 1,772 Mako Medical 0 27 0 0 73 13 14 18 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 215 77 760 1,057 867 701 957 662 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 241 289 399 374 424 358 295 340 Other Laboratory* 334 734 1,569 1,450 1,629 1,816 1,279 1,259 University of New Hampshire** 3 4,249 3,894 3,804 4,339 3,574 1,948 3,116 Total 5,436 9,361 9,704 9,953 10,263 9,860 7,076 8,808 Antibody Laboratory Tests 10/11 10/12 10/13 10/14 10/15 10/16 10/17 Daily Average LabCorp 3 0 8 5 6 6 0 4 Quest Diagnostics 4 27 24 23 20 29 16 20 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 3 11 7 6 12 3 6 Other Laboratory* 0 9 7 2 1 6 3 4 Total 7 39 50 37 33 53 22 34

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.