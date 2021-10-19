Oct. 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 341 positive results with 23 in Manchester; 6 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, DHHS announced 341 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, October 18. Today’s results include 115 people who tested positive by PCR test and 226 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 19 new cases from Tuesday, October 12 (14 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 632; and an additional 17 new cases from Wednesday, October 13 (9 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 658. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 4,232 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (67), Grafton (45), Merrimack (44), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (41), Belknap (36), Strafford (31), Sullivan (17), Coos (12), Cheshire (11), and Carroll (8) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (23) and Nashua (15). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-seven new cases.

DHHS has also announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 198 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 130,040 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated October 19, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 130,040 Recovered 124,276 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,532 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,232 Current Hospitalizations 198

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19:

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Aug. 23, 2021 Male Rockingham 60 – 69 Week of Sept. 20, 2021 Male Rockingham 80+

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.