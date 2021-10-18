Oct. 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 3-day totals: 1,610 positive results with 197 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, October 18, 2021, DHHS announced 325 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, October 17. Today’s results include 263 people who tested positive by PCR test and 62 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 667 cases from Friday, October 15 (407 by PCR and 260 by antigen test); and 618 cases from Saturday, October 16 (476 by PCR and 142 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 16 new cases from Monday, October 11 (6 by PCR and 10 by antigen test) for a new total of 462; an additional 67 new cases from Tuesday, October 12 (45 by PCR and 22 by antigen test) for a new total of 613; and an additional 3 new cases from Thursday, October 14 (2 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 591. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 4,430 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are four hundred and sixteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (252), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (204), Merrimack (165), Strafford (160), Grafton (124), Cheshire (104), Belknap (101), Coos (95), Sullivan (81), and Carroll (73) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (197) and Nashua (79). The county of residence is being determined for sixty-one new cases.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 178 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 129,663 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(updated October 18, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 129,663 Recovered 123,709 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,524 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,430 Current Hospitalizations 178

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.