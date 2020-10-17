Oct. 17 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 112 new positive results with 21 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, October 17, 2020, DHHS announced 112 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.2 percent. Today’s results include 81 people who tested positive by PCR test and 31 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 937 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55 percent being female and 45 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (24), Merrimack (22), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (12), Strafford (4), Grafton (3), Belknap (2), Coos (2), Carrol (1), Cheshire (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (21) and Nashua (12). The county of residence is being determined for seven new cases.

No new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently ­18 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 9,625 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 761 (8%) of those having been hospitalized.

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 9,625 Recovered 8,222 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 466 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 937 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 761 (8%) Current Hospitalizations 18 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 311,615 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,731 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 49,463 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 423 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,000

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 10/10 10/11 10/12 10/13 10/14 10/15 10/16 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 979 633 1,149 718 362 777 1,043 809 LabCorp 715 1,241 405 1,009 1,071 936 519 842 Quest Diagnostics 1,371 2,769 2,431 1,355 1,833 1,217 1,244 1,746 Mako Medical 7 0 27 0 0 73 13 17 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 847 215 86 760 1,057 867 701 648 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 225 241 290 399 374 424 305 323 Other Laboratory* 162 334 734 1,568 1,450 1,629 1,666 1,078 University of New Hampshire** 2,902 3 4,251 3,893 3,448 3,908 3,573 3,140 Total 7,208 5,436 9,373 9,702 9,595 9,831 9,064 8,601 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 10/10 10/11 10/12 10/13 10/14 10/15 10/16 Daily Average LabCorp 11 3 0 8 5 6 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 15 4 27 24 23 20 28 20 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 0 3 11 7 6 12 6 Other Laboratory* 0 0 9 7 2 1 0 3 Total 27 7 39 50 37 33 40 33

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.