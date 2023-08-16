Oct. 16: Psychic readings for Ladies Night at The Hill Bar & Grill

Ladies night at Hill Bar & Grill with psychic tarot card readings.

Wednesdays are for the ladies at The Hill Bar & Grille. Join us at 5 pm for food and beverage discounts for you and all your girl friends. Select nights we’re pairing this with psychic readings, yoga, book clubs and cosmetics. 25% discount for ladies and those who identify as a lady on food and beverage.

August 16 – Psychic Tarot Card Readings – 6:30 pm

Psychic Mediums Angie D’Anjou and Michelle Guillemette will be available between 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at The Hill Bar & Grill located at MacIntyre Ski Area this Wednesday, Aug 16th. Only $30 a session during Ladies Night Out! Open to the General Public. See you at The Hill for a fun evening!!

