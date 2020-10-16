Oct. 16 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 90 new positive results with 10 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, October 16, 2020, DHHS announced 90 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.1 percent. Today’s results include 64 people who tested positive by PCR test and 26 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 894 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51 percent being female and 49 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (25), Rockingham (19), Merrimack (15), Strafford (6), Cheshire (4), Grafton (2), Belknap (1), Coos (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (10) and Nashua (6).

No new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently ­16 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Seven of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 9,514 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 761 (8%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 16, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 9,514 Recovered 8,155 (86%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 465 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 894 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 761 (8%) Current Hospitalizations 16 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 305,815 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,675 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 49,373 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,328 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,050

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 10/9 10/10 10/11 10/12 10/13 10/14 10/15 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,053 979 633 1,149 718 362 777 810 LabCorp 975 715 1,241 405 1,007 1,070 697 873 Quest Diagnostics 1,320 1,371 2,769 2,431 1,355 1,833 1,113 1,742 Mako Medical 36 7 0 27 0 0 73 20 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1,094 847 215 77 760 134 0 447 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 747 225 241 289 398 315 283 357 Other Laboratory* 243 162 334 732 1,567 1,265 429 676 University of New Hampshire** 3,799 2,902 3 4,250 3,889 3,402 3,908 3,165 Total 9,267 7,208 5,436 9,360 9,694 8,381 7,280 8,089 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 10/9 10/10 10/11 10/12 10/13 10/14 10/15 Daily Average LabCorp 10 11 3 0 8 5 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 35 15 4 27 24 23 19 21 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 9 1 0 3 11 1 0 4 Other Laboratory* 10 0 0 9 7 2 1 4 Total 64 27 7 39 50 31 20 34

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.