Oct. 16: Kingston Library to host Fuel for Vets brunch and art auction

Monday, September 19, 2022

KINGSTON, NH – The Kingston Community Library is sponsoring a live Art Auction of original artwork created by New Hampshire artists to raise funds for Fuel for Veterans.

The auction will be held in the Kingston Community Library on Sunday, October 16, 2022, where Professional Fundraising Auctioneer, Michael Chambers of Atkinson, NH will conduct the auction from 12-2 p.m.

Two weeks prior to the auction, residents may view and pre-bid on approximately 40-60 pieces of artwork that will be hanging in the library. A Brunch will be served in the library from 10:30- 12 immediately preceding the auction. Tickets to the Brunch and Auction will soon be available at the library. All proceeds will go towards assisting selected Seacoast veterans who need help paying their fuel bill during the coming cold season.

Tickets are a $50 donation that goes toward fuel for vets.

For more information, to offer assistance or sponsorships, contact: Kingston Community Library Director Melissa Mannon, 603-642-3521.

See our website

 

