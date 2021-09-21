Oct. 16: Animal Rescue League’s Howl-O-Ween 5K, for dogs and their owners

MANCHESTER, NH – Lace up your sneakers, leash up your canines and show us your Halloween costumes….for both yourself and your four-legged companions. The Animal Rescue League of NH will be hosting the Howl-O-Ween 5K, a family and dog-friendly run/walk, on Saturday, October 16 at the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. The 3.1-mile timed race along the river will start and end at the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. Costumes are encouraged in celebration of the season.

“The Howl-O-Ween 5K is one of the few races in the state where your dog can participate and even receive their own chip-timed bib if you’d like. Your participation in this fun race gives you a chance (with or without your canine companion) to stretch your legs, and help animals in need, as proceeds benefit the Animal Rescue League of NH,” said Marianne Jones, Director of Administration & Communications.

Busy that day? Not much of a runner or walker but still want to support the animals? Not a problem! We have sponsorship, vendor and virtual running/walking opportunities. For more information, visit https://www.rescueleague.org/howloween5k

Register by September 24 to receive a FREE performance race T-shirt https://www.rescueleague.org/howloween5k

The Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that helps more than 2,000 pets and the people who care for them each year. The ARLNH also offers community outreach programs, including a pet food pantry, low-cost spay/neuter clinics and Safe Haven temporary housing.