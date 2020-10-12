Oct. 15 NHHFA webinar: Taxes, Land & Land Value Analysis of 15 Communities

BEDFORD, NH – In New Hampshire, property taxes are the key revenue source for local governments. Tax rates, land use and land value from one end of town to the other often vary in surprising ways.



To better understand the economic and policy implications of these three property tax elements, New Hampshire Housing contracted with Joe Minicozzi of Urban3 to analyze what types of development create the greatest tax return in 15 communities around the state.

In a highly engaging webinar on Thursday, October 15 at 10 a.m., Minicozzi will launch his first presentation and provide an overview of his analysis of property tax revenues in Berlin, Claremont, Concord, Dover, Exeter, Hanover, Hudson, Keene, Laconia, Lebanon, Nashua, Pelham, Peterborough, Portsmouth and Rochester. (In 2018, the Orbit Group hired Urban3 to conduct an analysis of Manchester.) Later in October and in November, Minicozzi will present several community-focused webinars.

View the Urban3 Manchester presentation below:

By using data to create 3D visualizations, Urban 3’s analysis reveals the potential for improving the fiscal health of these 15 communities. The visuals show what types of development create the greatest tax return for communities, and create a clear and data-driven understanding of the economics of place. With these 3D depictions of its data, a community has a tool to make public policy adjustments, with the goal of creating long-term financial resiliency.

Joseph Minicozzi, AICP is the principal of Urban3, which looks at how land is used and affects tax productivity. He is an urban planner who utilizes new ways to think about and visualize land use, urban design, and economics.

Register for these free, virtual presentations at www.nhhfa.org/event/minicozzi-event-taxes-land-use-value-in-nh.

About New Hampshire Housing

