Oct. 14 NH DHHS NH COVID-19 update: 71 news positive results with 9 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, DHHS announced 71 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 0.9%. Today’s results include 40 people who tested positive by PCR test and 31 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 823 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fourteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48 percent being female and 52 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (19), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (11), Merrimack (9), Cheshire (4), Strafford (3), Grafton (2), and Belknap (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (11) and Manchester (9). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

Two new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently ­19 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 9,349 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 760 (8%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 14, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 see 1 below) 9,349 Recovered 8,068 (86%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 458 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 823 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 760 (8%) Current Hospitalizations 19 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 301,067 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 31,619 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 49,004 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 360 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,750

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 10/7 10/8 10/9 10/10 10/11 10/12 10/13 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 834 1,063 1,053 979 633 1,149 718 918 LabCorp 1,162 824 975 715 1,241 405 343 809 Quest Diagnostics 1,902 1,199 1,320 1,371 2,769 2,431 1,322 1,759 Mako Medical 6 19 36 7 0 27 0 14 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1,049 1,260 1,094 847 215 77 760 757 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 440 299 746 225 241 292 336 368 Other Laboratory* 253 208 306 163 421 732 790 410 University of New Hampshire** 1,864 6,223 3,800 2,902 3 3,992 3,309 3,156 Total 7,510 11,095 9,330 7,209 5,523 9,105 7,578 8,193 Antibody Laboratory Tests 10/7 10/8 10/9 10/10 10/11 10/12 10/13 Daily Average LabCorp 13 9 10 11 3 0 0 7 Quest Diagnostics 37 26 35 15 4 27 23 24 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 10 7 9 1 0 3 11 6 Other Laboratory* 6 6 10 0 0 9 4 5 Total 66 48 64 27 7 39 38 41

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.