Oct. 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 620 positive results with 79 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, October 14, 2021, DHHS announced 620 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, October 13. Today’s results include 369 people who tested positive by PCR test and 251 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 32 new cases from Friday, October 8 (21 by PCR and 11 by antigen test), for a new total of 622; an additional 29 new cases from Saturday, October 9 (5 by PCR and 24 by antigen test), for a new total of 610; and an additional 11 new cases from Tuesday, October 12 (7 by PCR and 4 by antigen test), for a new total of 521. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 4,654 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two hundred and five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Merrimack (120), Rockingham (109), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (75), Coos (50), Sullivan (43), Belknap (41), Strafford (39), Cheshire (31), Grafton (31), and Carroll (22) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (79) and Nashua (33). The county of residence is being determined for nineteen new cases.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Merrimack County, fewer than 60 years of age

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 142 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 127,421 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated October 14, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 127,421 Recovered 121,251 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,516 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,654 Current Hospitalizations 142

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.